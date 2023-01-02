Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment
One of the oldest properties in Atlanta was sold and is in prime position for redevelopment in the heart of city's downtown area. The post 125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Renters continue to struggle with repairs after broken pipe damage | What to know
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — For over a week, 11Alive has been reporting on renters across metro Atlanta, who have been struggling with repairs after bursting pipes destroyed their property. One tenant Tyana Rutledge, at the Oaks at New Hope Apartment Complex in Lawrenceville, said days before Christmas freezing temperatures caused...
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
Metro Atlanta homeowners react to flooding, downed trees after storms
ATLANTA — The storms may have cleared out now, but early Wednesday morning we saw plenty of people across metro Atlanta dealing with flooding and downed trees. Like the Powers family, who lives on Woodward Way, in Buckhead. "It’s life, you’ve just got to deal with it,” Alison Powers...
Emory Faculty Member and Students Preserve History of Atlanta Housing Projects
Summary: Through archival research in the Rose Library and other Atlanta repositories, architectural historian Christina Crawford and her students have lifted up Atlanta’s role in the nation’s first two federally funded housing projects — work that culminated in Georgia Historical Society markers. It was hard work, made...
Working families resort to hotels for homes
During the holiday season, thousands of families across Atlanta squeezed into hotel rooms as they marked the special day...
Woman dies in fire at Buckhead townhome
A woman was killed and an Atlanta firefighter injured in a serious housefire in Buckhead on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The Varsity
Whether you had the good fortune to visit the original location in Athens, or now patronize the downtown Atlanta megasite or one of the other outposts of this Georgia institution, you likely appreciate the simplicity of the menu at The Varsity.
Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed
Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying in May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
5 Reasons to love Tucker
Situated just outside I-285 at roughly 2 p.m. on the clockface of Atlanta’s Perimeter, Tucker has a long history. The post 5 Reasons to love Tucker appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
Atlanta Has Just Been Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World
Things are already looking up for Atlanta in the year 2023! We made a lot of lists this year as ideal and best city to live for creatives as well the best place for remote workers. Well we have a new ranking to add to our ever growing popularity. Atlanta has now officially made the list as one of the top cities to reside in!
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
Atlanta immigrant, trans woman and activist ready to give back
Most weekdays, Jennifer Arellano can be found inside a hair salon tucked beside a Colombian restaurant off Buford Highwa...
Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
