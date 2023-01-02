ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Restaurants In Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta is full of some great places to eat as well as cool bars to get your drink on. Take a look at the list of downtown Atlanta restaurants we have here and see if there’s something that whets your appetite. Here Are The Best Restaurants In Downtown...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
saportareport.com

Emory Faculty Member and Students Preserve History of Atlanta Housing Projects

Summary: Through archival research in the Rose Library and other Atlanta repositories, architectural historian Christina Crawford and her students have lifted up Atlanta’s role in the nation’s first two federally funded housing projects — work that culminated in Georgia Historical Society markers. It was hard work, made...
ATLANTA, GA
XXL Mag

Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying in May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Reasons to love Tucker

Situated just outside I-285 at roughly 2 p.m. on the clockface of Atlanta’s Perimeter, Tucker has a long history. The post 5 Reasons to love Tucker appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
TUCKER, GA
XXL Mag

Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion

Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlanta Has Just Been Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World

Things are already looking up for Atlanta in the year 2023! We made a lot of lists this year as ideal and best city to live for creatives as well the best place for remote workers. Well we have a new ranking to add to our ever growing popularity. Atlanta has now officially made the list as one of the top cities to reside in!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
