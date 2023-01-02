ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Baby girl inside stolen car injured after suspect crashes

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A baby girl inside a stolen car was injured Tuesday after police say a 15-year-old suspect crashed the vehicle. The Tullahoma Police Department received a call Tuesday about a vehicle stolen outside the UPS store at 1801 North Jackson St., according to a department media release. Officers later learned an infant girl was inside the car when it was stolen.
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Winchester Police Investigating Burglaries of Storage Units

The Winchester Police Department is looking to identify a vehicle involved in recent burglaries of storage units. If you know the person or persons involved in the crimes or the owner of the vehicle, contact Winchester Police Investigator Brian Wilder at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636). One of Southern...
WINCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Erratic Driver Leads Decherd Police to Drug Bust

On January 1, 2023, Decherd Police was dispatched to the area of Hwy 64 about a reckless driver speeding and failing to maintain their lane. Multiple agencies were previously dispatched but were unsuccessful in catching up to the vehicle. Officer Patrick Chambers started responding to the area. Dispatch stated that...
DECHERD, TN
WKRN

Man loses wife, home in fire

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

January 3 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000050- 950 Spring Creek Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a male on a bicycle was looking into cars on the parking lot. On scene the male had left the property and was not located. 23-000052- 200 BLK Windmere...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Missing Shelbyville Woman Safely Located

(SHELBYVILLE, TENN.) UPDATE - In nearby Bedford County, a woman who’s been missing since Christmas Eve has been located. Shelbyville Police confirmed that Celia Caitlin Nunn was located on Tuesday afternoon and is safe. Nunn, who is in her late twenties, was previously listed as a missing / endangered...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hamlin family releases statement

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Community Rural Food Delivery Pop Up Food Distribution

COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A POP-UP FOOD DISTRIBUTION TODAY FROM 3 UNTIL THEY RUN OUT AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ANNEX BUILDING ON NORTH SECOND STREET IN PULASKI. ITEMS AVAILABLE INCLUDE BREAD, CARROTS, ASSORTED VEGETABLES AND FRUIT.
PULASKI, TN
northernarchitecture.us

Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee

The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy