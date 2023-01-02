Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Police: Purse stolen from Murfreesboro couple dining at restaurant, $12K spent
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say thieves racked up more than $12,000 in credit card charges after stealing a purse from a couple dining at a Texas Roadhouse back in November. According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, a husband and wife were eating at Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 19...
Teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside in Tullahoma
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside.
WTVCFOX
Recognize them? Couple wanted in Catoosa County for Ringgold convenience store swindle
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a couple who lured a convenience store clerk in Ringgold outside in order to get cash from the register. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page says the swindle happened early in the morning...
WSMV
Baby girl inside stolen car injured after suspect crashes
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A baby girl inside a stolen car was injured Tuesday after police say a 15-year-old suspect crashed the vehicle. The Tullahoma Police Department received a call Tuesday about a vehicle stolen outside the UPS store at 1801 North Jackson St., according to a department media release. Officers later learned an infant girl was inside the car when it was stolen.
Winchester Police Investigating Burglaries of Storage Units
The Winchester Police Department is looking to identify a vehicle involved in recent burglaries of storage units. If you know the person or persons involved in the crimes or the owner of the vehicle, contact Winchester Police Investigator Brian Wilder at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636). One of Southern...
Erratic Driver Leads Decherd Police to Drug Bust
On January 1, 2023, Decherd Police was dispatched to the area of Hwy 64 about a reckless driver speeding and failing to maintain their lane. Multiple agencies were previously dispatched but were unsuccessful in catching up to the vehicle. Officer Patrick Chambers started responding to the area. Dispatch stated that...
60-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Lincoln County accident
A Fayetteville man was hit and killed by a vehicle while he was checking on his own disabled car, according to authorities.
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
Man charged after pedestrian killed in Lincoln County crash
A Tennessee man is facing charges after officials say he struck and killed a pedestrian last week.
WKRN
Man loses wife, home in fire
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
eastridgenewsonline.com
January 3 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000050- 950 Spring Creek Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a male on a bicycle was looking into cars on the parking lot. On scene the male had left the property and was not located. 23-000052- 200 BLK Windmere...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Shelbyville Woman Safely Located
(SHELBYVILLE, TENN.) UPDATE - In nearby Bedford County, a woman who’s been missing since Christmas Eve has been located. Shelbyville Police confirmed that Celia Caitlin Nunn was located on Tuesday afternoon and is safe. Nunn, who is in her late twenties, was previously listed as a missing / endangered...
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
wgnsradio.com
Resident Informs City of Murfreesboro He Wants to Speak Before Council About Homeless Encampment
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A local resident has sent emails to the City of Murfreesboro requesting permission to speak before the City Council about what he calls a “bumcamp” on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. William James Boyd stated in his email to city officials, “The subject of my comments are the...
WKRN
Hamlin family releases statement
WAFF
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
radio7media.com
Community Rural Food Delivery Pop Up Food Distribution
COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A POP-UP FOOD DISTRIBUTION TODAY FROM 3 UNTIL THEY RUN OUT AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ANNEX BUILDING ON NORTH SECOND STREET IN PULASKI. ITEMS AVAILABLE INCLUDE BREAD, CARROTS, ASSORTED VEGETABLES AND FRUIT.
The Factory at Columbia Offers Unique Shopping and Dining
In spite of having their grand opening two weeks before COVID-19 hit, The Factory at Columbia has survived and thrived because of its sophisticated but funky vibe. The 71,000 square foot former factory now houses a collection of locally owned businesses, craftspeople, a chiropractor, and a yoga studio. Owner Darrell...
northernarchitecture.us
Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
