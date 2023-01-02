Read full article on original website
Related
Wausau area births, Jan. 5
Donald and Jessica Berger announce the birth of their son Cailum Abel, born at 7:08 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Cailum weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Matthew and Mallory Charging announce the birth of their son Bennett Blake, born Jan. 3, 2023. Bennett weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
spmetrowire.com
Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital welcomes first baby of ’23
Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, formerly known as St. Michael’s Hospital, welcomed its New Year’s baby in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Croix Bridger Quackenboss, son of Tessa and Eric Quackenboss of Plover, was born at 12:35 a.m. on January 1. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long.
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
WSAW
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
WSAW
Wausau East students welcomed back with surprise honor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the members of Wausau East as part of the Northwoods Band as they performed in front of millions during the Rose Bowl Parade. Thursday, the school hosted a surprise pep rally for the Wausau East students as they replayed videos...
WSAW
Marshfield Mayor provides update on city news and events
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror and now the city of Marshfield is looking forward to the new year. Mayor Lois TeStrake appeared on Sunrise 7 Wednesday to give an update on city projects and upcoming events. City Business. Dave’s Guitar Shop has reopened in...
WSAW
Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Rodriguez visit Stevens Point and area schools
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez visited area schools in Stevens Point and Viroqua Thursday as they travel around Wisconsin on their statewide tour. Their visit to SPASH was focused on careers and technical education. Gov. Evers gave kudos to the high school...
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WSAW
Condor Coffee announces closure of Weston coffee shop
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Condor Coffee announced Tuesday the permanent closure of its Weston coffee shop. “After giving it a lot of thought and consideration for our customers and staff, we have decided to not renew the lease for this location come the new year.”. The coffee shop hadn’t been...
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
WSAW
Nicolet College receives grant for youth firefighter training programs
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nicolet College has been selected as a grant recipient by the Department of Safety and Professional Services to receive funding for youth firefighter training programs. Nicolet College will receive $4,050 for its program that works with Northland Pines High School and the Eagle River Fire Department.
WSAW
Winter Wonderland exceeds donation goals in 17th year
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The lights are coming down at Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield. Their 17th annual Winter Wonderland light show and food drive has wrapped up for the season. “What goes up must come down. I keep telling people that, so in order to keep this project running we...
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WSAW
Communities release dates for Christmas tree disposal pick-up
(WSAW) - Several communities have released the pick-up dates for Christmas tree disposal. Not all areas offer this service. If you have questions call your local municipality. ANTIGO -The City of Antigo Street Department will be picking-up Christmas trees the week of Jan. 9 in preparation for the annual Optimist Christmas Tree Burn that is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17. Residents can bring their tree to throw on the fire, or drop-off on the pile the week prior the street department’s pick-up. The Tree Burn & Food Pantry Food Drive is Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Antigo High School gravel parking lot. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available during the burn.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Identifies 22-Year-Old Killed in Elderon Incident
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has identified the 22-year-old who was killed in Tuesday's incident in Elderon. Alexander Watters of Wittenberg was killed after officers say he was shot during a confrontation at the home of an unidentified 79-year-old man. Officers say Watters had followed the man home from a nearby establishment early Tuesday morning, and confronted him after he got out of his vehicle.
WSAW
Cause of Wisconsin Rapids garage fire under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue around 6:14 a.m. Chief Todd Eckes said the fire was called by a passerby.
Former Green Bay Packer faces charges in two Wausau cases
A former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger football player is facing criminal charges in Wausau, after three calls to his home in a roughly two-week span. Bill Ferrario, 44, was drafted in 2001 by Green Bay. He also played for Washington and for the Carolina Panthers before his retirement from professional football in 2005.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
94.3 Jack FM
Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
Comments / 0