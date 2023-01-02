(WSAW) - Several communities have released the pick-up dates for Christmas tree disposal. Not all areas offer this service. If you have questions call your local municipality. ANTIGO -The City of Antigo Street Department will be picking-up Christmas trees the week of Jan. 9 in preparation for the annual Optimist Christmas Tree Burn that is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17. Residents can bring their tree to throw on the fire, or drop-off on the pile the week prior the street department’s pick-up. The Tree Burn & Food Pantry Food Drive is Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Antigo High School gravel parking lot. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available during the burn.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO