Lebanon County, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company

B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

The PA Farm Show: Find Events and Food Court Details!

8:00 a.m. RING 1: Open Beef – Simmental, SimGenetics EA. RING 2: Open Beef – Main-Anjou, Maintainer, AOB EA. 4:00 p.m. Draft Horse Halter Classes; Adult and Youth Riding Classes EA. 5:00 p.m. Sheep and Goat Clinic SA. 7:00 p.m. PA High School Rodeo Slack NHA. 8:00 a.m....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvia.org

New historical subjects will be marked in the region

An American Jazz musician from Pottsville, an illustrator from Williamsport and an explosion in Monroe County that had national implications now have something in common. They’re the subject of three of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). The new markers were selected from 91 applications. The cast aluminum blue markers with gold writing chronicle the people, places and events that have impacted the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
nationalhogfarmer.com

Pennsylvania awards $1.58 million to small meat processors

Pennsylvania Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook has announced the recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses' capacity to meet demand for local foods.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Game Commission asks for public’s help finding turkey flocks

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Game Commission announced that they are asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. According to The Game Commision, Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between Jan. 4 and March 15. You can click here to report your information.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Marshall Keely | Anchor/Reporter

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Marshall Keely is anchor and reporter for WPMT-FOX 43. Marshall anchors FOX 43 News at 10 on Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll also find his live reports and investigative pieces in weekday editions of FOX 43 News. Marshall returned to South Central PA to join...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

