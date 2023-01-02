Read full article on original website
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
Ag Secretary Russell Redding's Seven Suggestions to See at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is gearing up to kick off on Jan. 7 in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania Ag Secretary Russell Redding is busy preparing for the event, which is finally back to it's pre-pandemic scale. "This year we are in full force mode," Redding said. Redding,...
B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company
B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
The PA Farm Show: Find Events and Food Court Details!
8:00 a.m. RING 1: Open Beef – Simmental, SimGenetics EA. RING 2: Open Beef – Main-Anjou, Maintainer, AOB EA. 4:00 p.m. Draft Horse Halter Classes; Adult and Youth Riding Classes EA. 5:00 p.m. Sheep and Goat Clinic SA. 7:00 p.m. PA High School Rodeo Slack NHA. 8:00 a.m....
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
New historical subjects will be marked in the region
An American Jazz musician from Pottsville, an illustrator from Williamsport and an explosion in Monroe County that had national implications now have something in common. They’re the subject of three of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). The new markers were selected from 91 applications. The cast aluminum blue markers with gold writing chronicle the people, places and events that have impacted the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.
2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know
The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as ‘oldest dog in the United States’
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person. Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned there. Records from Ladybug’s original owner show that Ladybug...
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
The First Adams County baby of 2023 has arrived
Wellspan Health has reported that the first baby born in Adams County in 2023 is Sutton Baker, weighing in at 6 pounds 14.3 ounces, and 19.25 inches in length. The birth was yesterday at 11:14 a.m. Sutton is the second daughter of Haley and Clinton Baker of New Oxford. “We’re...
Pennsylvania awards $1.58 million to small meat processors
Pennsylvania Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook has announced the recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses' capacity to meet demand for local foods.
Why were Harrisburg black neighborhoods demolished and what’s being done in remembrance of them?
In the Old Eighth Ward and the Seventh Ward of Harrisburg, thousands of primarily black homes and hundreds of Black-owned businesses were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The demolitions within the Old Eighth Ward took place as Pennsylvania’s government...
Game Commission asks for public’s help finding turkey flocks
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Game Commission announced that they are asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. According to The Game Commision, Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between Jan. 4 and March 15. You can click here to report your information.
PA Farm Show milkshakes: Where to find the new and original flavors this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Milkshakes at the PA Farm Show are a staple of the annual event that features Pennsylvania’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry. The 2023 PA Farm Show will feature a new fourth milkshake from the PA Dairymen’s Association with the orange cream milkshake. Orange cream...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
Marshall Keely | Anchor/Reporter
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Marshall Keely is anchor and reporter for WPMT-FOX 43. Marshall anchors FOX 43 News at 10 on Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll also find his live reports and investigative pieces in weekday editions of FOX 43 News. Marshall returned to South Central PA to join...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State
Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver's license fraud
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver's license fraud. Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged …. Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver's license fraud. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case …. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case | Eyewitness...
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
