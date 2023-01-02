Fort Worth-area high school boys and girls basketball rankings - Jan. 2, 2023
Boys
Class 6A
1. Arlington Martin (19-3, Previous 1)
2. Byron Nelson (17-3, Previous 3)
3. Mansfield Legacy (14-4, Previous 2)
4. Keller Central (15-4, Previous 4)
5. Mansfield Lake Ridge (14-4, Previous 5)
6. Arlington Sam Houston (17-6, Previous 6)
7. North Crowley (15-6, Previous 7)
8. Keller (11-9, Previous 8)
9. Mansfield (15-6, Previous 10)
T10. Southlake Carroll (14-4, Previous 9)
T10. Timber Creek (13-5, Previous N/A)
Class 5A
1. Mansfield Summit (19-2, Previous 1)
2. Brewer (Brewer 18-3, Previous 2)
3. Burleson Centennial (18-4, Previous 3)
4. Midlothian (17-4, Previous 4)
5. Richland (17-3, Previous 6)
6. Colleyville Heritage (14-4, Previous 5)
7. Argyle (17-4, Previous 7)
8. FW Wyatt (4-10, Previous 8)
9. Birdville (8-10, Previous 9)
10. Grapevine (12-7, Previous 10)
Class 4A/Others
1. Kennedale (18-4, Previous 1)
2. Grapevine Faith (16-7, Previous 2)
3. Fort Worth Christian (14-13, Previous 3)
4. Arlington Grace Prep (10-7, Previous 4)
5. Lipan (18-1, Previous 5)
6. Glen Rose (17-5, Previous 6)
7. Alvarado (20-2, Previous 7)
8. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-9, Previous 8)
9. Brock (14-7, Previous N/A)
10. Peaster (14-5, Previous 9)
Girls
Class 6A
1. Mansfield Legacy (17-5, Previous 1)
2. Mansfield Lake Ridge (18-8, Previous 2)
3. Southlake Carroll (17-3, Previous 3)
4. Keller (15-8, Previous 4)
5. Boswell (11-6, Previous 5)
6. North Crowley (12-7, Previous 6)
7. Keller Central (19-5, Previous 7)
8. LD Bell (14-9, Previous 10)
9. Crowley (13-9, Previous 8)
10. Byron Nelson (11-10, Previous 9)
Class 5A
1. Mansfield Timberview (23-3, Previous 1)
2. Argyle (19-3, Previous 2)
3. Midlothian Heritage (19-6, Previous 3)
4. Azle (18-5, Previous 4)
5. Granbury (15-8, Previous 5)
6. Brewer (17-3, Previous 6)
7. Justin Northwest (16-8, Previous 7)
8. Midlothian (10-10, Previous 8)
9. Mansfield Summit (9-12, Previous 9)
10. Saginaw (13-6, Previous 10)
Class 4A/Others
1. Glen Rose (25-1, Previous 1)
2. Peaster (16-5, Previous 2)
3. Kennedale (10-9, Previous 3)
4. Lipan (19-2, Previous 4)
5. Argyle Liberty Christian (17-6, Previous 5)
6. Decatur (17-7, Previous 6)
7. Brock (20-4, Previous 7)
8. Nolan Catholic (19-6, Previous 8)
9. Grapevine Faith (22-2, Previous 9)
10. Godley (16-5, Previous 10)
