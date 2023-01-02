ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth-area high school boys and girls basketball rankings - Jan. 2, 2023

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Updated high school basketball area rankings Jan. 2, 2023

Send any corrections to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Boys

Class 6A

1. Arlington Martin (19-3, Previous 1)

2. Byron Nelson (17-3, Previous 3)

3. Mansfield Legacy (14-4, Previous 2)

4. Keller Central (15-4, Previous 4)

5. Mansfield Lake Ridge (14-4, Previous 5)

6. Arlington Sam Houston (17-6, Previous 6)

7. North Crowley (15-6, Previous 7)

8. Keller (11-9, Previous 8)

9. Mansfield (15-6, Previous 10)

T10. Southlake Carroll (14-4, Previous 9)

T10. Timber Creek (13-5, Previous N/A)

Class 5A

1. Mansfield Summit (19-2, Previous 1)

2. Brewer (Brewer 18-3, Previous 2)

3. Burleson Centennial (18-4, Previous 3)

4. Midlothian (17-4, Previous 4)

5. Richland (17-3, Previous 6)

6. Colleyville Heritage (14-4, Previous 5)

7. Argyle (17-4, Previous 7)

8. FW Wyatt (4-10, Previous 8)

9. Birdville (8-10, Previous 9)

10. Grapevine (12-7, Previous 10)

Class 4A/Others

1. Kennedale (18-4, Previous 1)

2. Grapevine Faith (16-7, Previous 2)

3. Fort Worth Christian (14-13, Previous 3)

4. Arlington Grace Prep (10-7, Previous 4)

5. Lipan (18-1, Previous 5)

6. Glen Rose (17-5, Previous 6)

7. Alvarado (20-2, Previous 7)

8. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-9, Previous 8)

9. Brock (14-7, Previous N/A)

10. Peaster (14-5, Previous 9)

Girls

Class 6A

1. Mansfield Legacy (17-5, Previous 1)

2. Mansfield Lake Ridge (18-8, Previous 2)

3. Southlake Carroll (17-3, Previous 3)

4. Keller (15-8, Previous 4)

5. Boswell (11-6, Previous 5)

6. North Crowley (12-7, Previous 6)

7. Keller Central (19-5, Previous 7)

8. LD Bell (14-9, Previous 10)

9. Crowley (13-9, Previous 8)

10. Byron Nelson (11-10, Previous 9)

Class 5A

1. Mansfield Timberview (23-3, Previous 1)

2. Argyle (19-3, Previous 2)

3. Midlothian Heritage (19-6, Previous 3)

4. Azle (18-5, Previous 4)

5. Granbury (15-8, Previous 5)

6. Brewer (17-3, Previous 6)

7. Justin Northwest (16-8, Previous 7)

8. Midlothian (10-10, Previous 8)

9. Mansfield Summit (9-12, Previous 9)

10. Saginaw (13-6, Previous 10)

Class 4A/Others

1. Glen Rose (25-1, Previous 1)

2. Peaster (16-5, Previous 2)

3. Kennedale (10-9, Previous 3)

4. Lipan (19-2, Previous 4)

5. Argyle Liberty Christian (17-6, Previous 5)

6. Decatur (17-7, Previous 6)

7. Brock (20-4, Previous 7)

8. Nolan Catholic (19-6, Previous 8)

9. Grapevine Faith (22-2, Previous 9)

10. Godley (16-5, Previous 10)

