fox32chicago.com
Walking Man’s remains to be interred in Chicago cemetery after donations
CHICAGO - Joseph Kromelis, the well-known "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago, will have his cremated remains interred in a Chicago cemetery in a private ceremony with family later this month. Kromelis died in December at age 75 from injuries he suffered in an attack months earlier. He was homeless without...
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. As early as Friday, asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former...
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts continues recovery 6 months after massacre
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The mother of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts has shared new details about his recovery after he was wounded six months ago in the July 4 parade massacre in Highland Park. Cooper was shot in his spine and paralyzed below his waist in the shooting, in which seven...
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash in downtown Chicago leaves 4 women hospitalized
CHICAGO - Four women were hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a rollover crash Thursday afternoon near the Loop. Two of the women were in a car that crashed and rolled over near Washington and Canal streets before 2 p.m., Chicago fire officials said. The two other women were walking...
fox32chicago.com
Shedd announces free days for Illinois residents in 2023
CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium announced its 2023 free days for Illinois residents. You can access the aquarium at no cost with a valid ID or proof of Illinois residency. The first of those dates will be Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. The Shedd says it will close on Jan....
fox32chicago.com
Civil rights organization blasts Chicago mayor, top cop for not firing officer for his links to Proud Boys
CHICAGO - One of the country’s most influential civil rights organizations has sent a scathing letter to city officials insisting a Chicago police officer be fired for associating with members of the far-right Proud Boys and then lying to investigators. The Southern Poverty Law Center, whose history stretches back...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Paul Vallas lay out safety plans
CHICAGO - Ja'Mal Green, the youngest candidate running for Chicago mayor, unveiled his $5 billion plan to address violence in the city Tuesday. Green is a community activist and has gained attention for his work supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. He is also focusing his efforts on addressing the problem of violence in the city.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago joins 7 counties in forming regional economic partnership
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is joining seven counties to create the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Wednesday. The new collaboration is the first of its kind effort that brings together leaders for counties in northeastern Illinois to drive a regional economic strategy and strengthen the economy in this competitive global market.
fox32chicago.com
Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was caught on a surveillance camera on Dec. 18, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
Man accused of murdering Chicago mother of 6 found dead in Gary, released on own recognizance
Carter was released because, under Indiana law, if a case isn't brought to trial within 180 days, the defendant has a right to be released while they wait.
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
fox32chicago.com
Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Raging fire flames ripped through several townhomes in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result. The fire erupted around 4 p.m. at 9320 Noel. Crews were called to the scene after a fire official was in the area and noticed the...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman in SUV open fires on 2 men in West Elsdon
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood. The men, 34 and 51, were walking outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 55th Street when someone in a gray SUV started shooting, according to police. The 34-year-old...
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
fox32chicago.com
Logan Square tenants stage rent strike after two weeks of failing heat
CHICAGO - Tenants of a Logan Square apartment building staged a rent strike after two weeks of failing heat leading up to Christmas Eve. They are withholding half of their January payments to send a message to their landlord company, Mark Fishman & Co. Twenty-one tenants in the 45 unit...
