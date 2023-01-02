ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Walking Man’s remains to be interred in Chicago cemetery after donations

CHICAGO - Joseph Kromelis, the well-known "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago, will have his cremated remains interred in a Chicago cemetery in a private ceremony with family later this month. Kromelis died in December at age 75 from injuries he suffered in an attack months earlier. He was homeless without...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Rollover crash in downtown Chicago leaves 4 women hospitalized

CHICAGO - Four women were hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a rollover crash Thursday afternoon near the Loop. Two of the women were in a car that crashed and rolled over near Washington and Canal streets before 2 p.m., Chicago fire officials said. The two other women were walking...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shedd announces free days for Illinois residents in 2023

CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium announced its 2023 free days for Illinois residents. You can access the aquarium at no cost with a valid ID or proof of Illinois residency. The first of those dates will be Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. The Shedd says it will close on Jan....
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Paul Vallas lay out safety plans

CHICAGO - Ja'Mal Green, the youngest candidate running for Chicago mayor, unveiled his $5 billion plan to address violence in the city Tuesday. Green is a community activist and has gained attention for his work supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. He is also focusing his efforts on addressing the problem of violence in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

City of Chicago joins 7 counties in forming regional economic partnership

CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is joining seven counties to create the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Wednesday. The new collaboration is the first of its kind effort that brings together leaders for counties in northeastern Illinois to drive a regional economic strategy and strengthen the economy in this competitive global market.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was caught on a surveillance camera on Dec. 18, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago

DES PLAINES, Ill. - Raging fire flames ripped through several townhomes in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result. The fire erupted around 4 p.m. at 9320 Noel. Crews were called to the scene after a fire official was in the area and noticed the...
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman in SUV open fires on 2 men in West Elsdon

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood. The men, 34 and 51, were walking outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 55th Street when someone in a gray SUV started shooting, according to police. The 34-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Logan Square tenants stage rent strike after two weeks of failing heat

CHICAGO - Tenants of a Logan Square apartment building staged a rent strike after two weeks of failing heat leading up to Christmas Eve. They are withholding half of their January payments to send a message to their landlord company, Mark Fishman & Co. Twenty-one tenants in the 45 unit...
CHICAGO, IL

