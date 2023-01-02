Ola's Jasmine Watson is voted SBLive Georgia Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Ola's Jasmine Watson, the winner of SBLive Georgia's Athlete of Week award as voted by Georgia high school sports fans.

Watson collected 88.31% of our state-wide vote after netting 23 points and collecting 13 rebounds and five steals in her team's 30-point victory over Seckinger.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivega.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Dec. 18-24:

Anderson Kesinger, Mountain View Boys Wrestling

Kesinger won the Gwinnett County Championship with a pin in the 157-pound finals.

Sanaa Tripp, Peachtree Ridge Girls Basketball

Peachtree Ridge faced off versus Kings Fork (VA) and Tripp went off. She scored a game-high 33 points with four threes, five rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks.

Josh Kavel, Wesleyan Boys Basketball

Kavel was phenomenal for Wesleyan versus Stephenson. He finished with 21 points, five boards, five steals and the game-winning three.

Trajen Greco, Mill Creek Boys Basketball

Greco was the ultimate floor general with 14 assists in the win over Metrolina Christian Academy (TN).

Grant Smith, Madison County Boys Basketball

Smith had himself a night to remember, he scored a career-high 37 points as the Red Raider’s defeated Pendleton (SC).

Oliver Hoffman, New Hampstead Boys Basketball

Hoffman controlled the game for New Hampstead, he finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks to help seal the win over Perry.

Jordan Oldknow, Seckinger Boys Wrestling

Won the Gwinnett County Championship with a pin in the 150-pound finals.

Dakota Phillips, Hart County Girls Basketball

Phillips was on fire from behind the arc with eight made three’s versus Clarke Central.

Jade Sutters, Milton Girls Basketball

Sutters averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds in last week’s tournament. She put up a stat line of 24 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in a win over South Gwinnett.

Brigham Rogers, Blessed Trinity Boys Basketball

Rogers put up 21 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks versus North Cobb in the Wesleyan Holiday Championship game.

Kenzie Henderson, Oglethorpe County Girls Basketball

Henderson’s 18-point, 12 rebound double-double helped Oglethorpe take down Madison County to win the MC Christmas Tournament.

Jakerra Butler, Hebron Christian Girls Basketball

Butler put up another one of her great lines with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks and steals to help move Hebron to 12-0.

Kendall Emener, First Presbyterian Day Girls Basketball

Emener lit up the scoreboard with 28 points and eight rebounds in a blowout win over Frederica.

Mataj Glover, Hebron Christian Boys Basketball

Glover led his team with 23 points and seven assists, to take down yet another opponent while in Tennessee.

Lucy Hood, Rabun County Girls Basketball

Hood was great all-around in the blowout win over Lakeview, as a scorer with 19 points, a facilitator with 10 assists, and on the defensive end with five steals.

Bella Ragone, Mill Creek Girls Basketball

Ragone scored a team-high 24 points and hauled in 10 rebounds versus a tough Grayson squad.

Davin Lundquist, Harris County Boys Wrestling

Lundquist achieved a great milestone of 150 career wins over the weekend.

Ingrid Albertson, Etowah Girls Basketball

Albertson went off for 27 points on eight made three’s which tied an Etowah school record.

Jeremiah Taylor, South Paulding Boys Basketball

Taylor scored 29 points versus Sequoyah and with that performance he is now one of three players to reach 1000 points at South Paulding.

Drew Gorman, Buford Boys Wrestling

Gorman became Georgia’s fourth K.O. Champion after his stellar performance last week.

Tahj Johnson, Hart County Boys Basketball

In a big game over rival Elbert County, Johnson showed up and showed out. He finished with a stacked stat line of 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Khalon Hudson, Westside Boys Basketball

Hudson finished with a double-double versus Ridgeview. He led his team in points and rebounds with 22 and 13 while also adding two steals and a block.

Amanda Ogbonna, Wheeler Girls Basketball

With seven players in foul trouble, Ogbonna fought hard and finished the game against North Cobb with nine points, 19 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

Jasiyah Suber, Calhoun County Boys Basketball

Suber was balling versus Charlton County and put his team on his back with a 38-point performance.

Evan Dunston, Brookwood Boys Basketball

Dunston was on fire versus Central Gwinnett. He scored 31 points and set a school record of 10 made threes.

Caleb Taylor, Lithonia Boys Basketball

The standout guard averaged 22 points a game this week (two games) with 5 rebounds for Lithonia.