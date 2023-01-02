Read full article on original website
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
What Is Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth in 2023?
Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has built his fortune, not just by starring in some of the highest grossing films of all time, but also by indulging in a lucrative hobby. Renner, 51, made headlines this week when he was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home in Nevada on New Year's Day.
Sister Wives’ Kody Is ‘Actively Looking’ for New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle and Meri
Next moves. Sister Wives star Kody Brown is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife after his splits from Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” explains the insider, adding...
North West Dons Fake Beard to Pose as Kanye With Kim Amid Missing Rumors
Rumors are swirling that Kanye West is missing, but not in the Kardashian household as daughter North West dressed up as him for TikTok. North and mom Kim Kardashian were enjoying some mother-daughter time, posting funny videos to their joint TikTok channel as they often do, when one of them caught the attention of the internet. The 9-year-old girl was sporting a goatee and beanie cap to resemble her dad, Ye.
ABC’s Ginger Zee Slams Claim She Thought She Was ‘Hot Stuff’ on ‘DWTS’
Ginger Zee has clapped back at a rude commenter over her appearance on Dancing With the Stars. The chief meteorologist for ABC News appeared on DWTS back in 2016 alongside pro Val Chmerkovskiy. The pair placed third in the reality TV competition, with deaf model Nyle DiMarco and pro Peta Murgatroyd crowned as the season 22 winners.
‘Footloose’ Without Music Is As Awkward As You’d Expect
Though Kevin Bacon makes it look easy, the dance moves in Footloose (1984) were hard work. The young actor had to train with a choreographer for weeks and practice gymnastics until he reportedly "worked the skin off his hands." To see his physicality from a new perspective, check out this video.
