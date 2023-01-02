The Union County Bravettes hit ten 3-pointers and cruised to a 68-37 win over Trigg County Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A sectionals in Morganfield. Union used a 14-2 run to end the first quarter and move out to a 21-7 lead. The Lady Wildcats made just one field goal in the final five minutes of the quarter and turned the basketball over seven times in the first eight minutes.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO