Lady Rockets Survive Road Test at Christian County
Playing its first game since a holiday travel experience that resembled John Candy from the movie ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,’ the Crittenden County Lady Rockets held off Christian County 50-47 Thursday at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium. The Lady Rockets joined Hopkins County Central in remaining unbeaten (7-0) against region...
Warriors Pay the ‘Price’ in Loss to Butler County
The Heritage Christian Academy Warriors kept visiting Butler County’s Ty Price relatively quiet over three quarters on Thursday. However, Price erupted for 21 points in the fourth to finish with 34 and send the Bears to a 74-52 win over the Warriors. The Warriors entered the contest on a...
Hoptown Falls Just Short of Handing McCracken First Loss
McCracken County is the last remaining undefeated boys’ basketball team in the state. But that distinction got a challenge Thursday. Hopkinsville rallied from a 24-19 halftime deficit to take a 37-35 advantage to the fourth quarter at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah. A 3-pointer by Bubba Leavell had...
Lyon County’s Travis Perry Expects Entertaining Game Against UK Signee Reed Sheppard
When it was first announced that Lyon County and star junior guard Travis Perry would face North Laurel and Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard would match up on Jan. 7 at Lexington Catholic, it created a huge statewide buzz. This seems like a huge opportunity for Lyon, which won the school’s...
Manuel’s Late Bucket Lifts Union to 2A Win Over Trigg
Izaiah Manuel’s putback in the paint with 1.4 seconds left lifted Union County to a 67-65 overtime win over Trigg County Tuesday in the Class 2A Sectionals in Morganfield. The Braves avenged an earlier season 16-point loss to Trigg County as they move on to Friday’s 2A semifinals against Calloway County.
Bravettes’ Long-Range Accuracy Does in Trigg County
The Union County Bravettes hit ten 3-pointers and cruised to a 68-37 win over Trigg County Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A sectionals in Morganfield. Union used a 14-2 run to end the first quarter and move out to a 21-7 lead. The Lady Wildcats made just one field goal in the final five minutes of the quarter and turned the basketball over seven times in the first eight minutes.
Colonels Grab Control Early in 65-31 Rout of Caldwell
Christian County has won four of its last five games after dismissing Caldwell County 65-31 Tuesday night in Hopkinsville. The Colonels, now 7-7, seized control early against the Tigers. Christian scored the first 11 points of the night as part of a 22-3 run to open the contest. The Colonels...
Henderson Holds On to Top Hoptown Tigers 62-52
After overcoming a slow start and taking the lead into halftime of Tuesday’s matchup with visiting Henderson County, the Hopkinsville Tigers couldn’t find enough points down the stretch to avoid a 62-52 loss to the Colonels. Henderson entered the contest winners of four of its last five, and...
