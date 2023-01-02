Read full article on original website
Related
ClutchPoints
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
Transcripts: DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster, Brock Purdy preview 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 matchup
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers...
Steve Young hypes 49ers Brock Purdy more than he did Trey Lance, Jimmy G
Steve Young thinks Purdy has some similar qualities to Mahomes, an MVP favorite.
Mailbag: What did the 49ers learn on Sunday? Any update on Banks and Greenlaw? Can this defense stop top QBs?
We opened up the 49ers mailbag on Monday. You had questions, and we went right to work answering them. But before we get into it, I have to admit it feels a little wrong writing about football while Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fights for his life in a Cincinnati hospital. Monday night was probably not the time to discuss football, standings, etc., but life does continue. And so we will do just that, all the while being diligent to remember and pray for Damar and his family. Thankfully, he seems to be improving some.
Should the 49ers be laying 14 vs. the Cardinals? Week 18, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers escaped from Sin City with its ninth straight win but did not cover for the first time in seven games in a thrilling, 37-34 overtime shootout against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Niners will try to maintain the number two seed or improve to the number one seed when they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49ers open practice window for RB Elijah Mitchell
According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the San Francisco 49ers have opened the practice window for running back Elijah Mitchell, which was expected for this week. Mitchell is attempting to return from his second MCL sprain of the season. The first occurred during the regular-season opener on September 11, 2022. He suffered his latest injury against the New Orleans Saints on November 27, 2022. The running back remains on injured reserve.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Season Finale Against the Cardinals
(Episode 203) - Brian Renick and Al Sacco send their thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 18, the best and worst playoff match-up for them, which QB Kyle Shanahan trusts the most, game predictions with Zain Naqvi, and more!. The audio...
Kyle Shanahan views huge Bay Area storm as 'distraction test' for 49ers
Shanahan said he gets nervous about weather once a year, and this seems like one of those times.
49ers vs. Raiders offensive grades: Brock Purdy faces struggles, but 49ers score 37 in win
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in a 37-34 overtime thriller, extending their winning streak to nine in a game that ended much closer than anticipated. Despite the losses of defensive players Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman, as well as the benching of quarterback Derek Carr (which moved the line to -9.5 in favor of San Francisco), the Raiders battled, leading for several portions of the game, although they came up short at the end.
Kyle Shanahan expects Elijah Mitchell to get some snaps during 49ers-Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers opened the practice window for Elijah Mitchell this week. The running back is attempting to return from his second MCL sprain of the season and could be suited up this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Expect the team to activate Mitchell from the injured reserve list before Sunday's kickoff.
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan’s mindset on potential playoff seeding
The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 18 as the NFC's No. 2 seed after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in a 37-34 overtime bout last weekend, allowing them to overtake the Minnesota Vikings in the playoff picture after they lost to the Green Bay Packers in a blowout. However, their...
Why Brock Purdy believes 49ers ‘really needed’ adversity vs. Raiders
The adversity faced during Sunday's 37-34 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders will only help the San Francisco 49ers. There have been some closer-than-expected games during the team's impressive nine-game win streak, but nothing like what it faced on New Year's Day at Allegiant Stadium. The 49ers trailed the...
Kyle Shanahan on 49ers-Cardinals: “We have to finish this season off the right way”
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to avoid a letdown. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad is a 14-point favorite heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Niners will host the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers avoided a late-season stumble on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie quarterback...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Are Coming for the Number One Spot
(Episode 202) - Brian Renick and Al Sacco react to Sunday's overtime victory of the Raiders, how Brock Purdy has changed the offense, Aiyuk's emergence as a top receiver, Kyle Shanahan's lack of national recognition, defensive praise, concerns, and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the...
What has impressed Baldy about 49ers rookie Brock Purdy?
Brock Purdy's first NFL start came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie quarterback played most of the previous game, a San Francisco 49ers win over the Miami Dolphins, but entered the contest after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury. Would Purdy show the same poise and command of the offense, handing a future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback a loss?
49ers-Cardinals: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 18 matchup
The San Francisco 49ers wrap up the 2022 regular season with an NFC West matchup as they host the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. The Niners look to win their 10th-consecutive game and sweep the season series against the Cardinals for the first time since 2019. The 49ers lead the all-time series against the Cardinals, 33-29. Previous game.
49ers great Patrick Willis a repeat finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
In his fourth year of eligibility, former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis has been named among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. This is his second consecutive year being named a finalist. The 49ers made Willis the No. 11 overall draft pick...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0