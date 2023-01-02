ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report

The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
Mailbag: What did the 49ers learn on Sunday? Any update on Banks and Greenlaw? Can this defense stop top QBs?

We opened up the 49ers mailbag on Monday. You had questions, and we went right to work answering them. But before we get into it, I have to admit it feels a little wrong writing about football while Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fights for his life in a Cincinnati hospital. Monday night was probably not the time to discuss football, standings, etc., but life does continue. And so we will do just that, all the while being diligent to remember and pray for Damar and his family. Thankfully, he seems to be improving some.
Should the 49ers be laying 14 vs. the Cardinals? Week 18, 2022 odds and pick

The San Francisco 49ers escaped from Sin City with its ninth straight win but did not cover for the first time in seven games in a thrilling, 37-34 overtime shootout against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Niners will try to maintain the number two seed or improve to the number one seed when they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49ers open practice window for RB Elijah Mitchell

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the San Francisco 49ers have opened the practice window for running back Elijah Mitchell, which was expected for this week. Mitchell is attempting to return from his second MCL sprain of the season. The first occurred during the regular-season opener on September 11, 2022. He suffered his latest injury against the New Orleans Saints on November 27, 2022. The running back remains on injured reserve.
49ers vs. Raiders offensive grades: Brock Purdy faces struggles, but 49ers score 37 in win

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in a 37-34 overtime thriller, extending their winning streak to nine in a game that ended much closer than anticipated. Despite the losses of defensive players Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman, as well as the benching of quarterback Derek Carr (which moved the line to -9.5 in favor of San Francisco), the Raiders battled, leading for several portions of the game, although they came up short at the end.
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy

Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
What has impressed Baldy about 49ers rookie Brock Purdy?

Brock Purdy's first NFL start came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie quarterback played most of the previous game, a San Francisco 49ers win over the Miami Dolphins, but entered the contest after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury. Would Purdy show the same poise and command of the offense, handing a future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback a loss?
