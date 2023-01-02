Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Broner Believes Exhibition With Mayweather Would Generate Huge Money
Former four division world champion Adrien Broner would love the opportunity to trade punches with his former mentor, former five division champion Floyd Mayweather. Broner, at one point, was tabbed as the second coming of Mayweather. The two boxers were very close friends, but several years ago they seemed to...
Boxing Scene
How Ricky Hatton Came Back From The Brink of Suicide
RICKY HATTON has detailed how he battled back from the brink of suicide with the help of a psychiatrist after falling into a deep depression after his retirement in 2009. The much-loved Manchester ‘Hitman’, who won world titles at super-lightweight and welterweight, was knocked out inside two rounds by Pacquiao in Las Vegas which sent his life into a tailspin.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Conor Benn 'Will Resume His Career in 2023’, Wants To Match Him Against Eubank, Tank
The return of Conor Benn is apparently not up for debate, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing unambiguously indicated in a recent interview that his embattled charge would return in the first six months of 2023. “Conor Benn’s gonna return either early 2023, or mid-2023,...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Okolie Contract Dispute: I Felt Disrespected; Feel Like We Did a Great Job
Eddie Hearn has taken exception to Lawrence Okolie’s attempt to align himself with a new promoter. Okolie, the WBO cruiserweight titlist and Hearn, the head of Matchroom, are currently in a legal battle over his contract. Okolie believes he has fulfilled his obligations with Matchroom, while Matchroom believes Okolie owes them one more fight. Okolie said he had a lucrative offer from another promoter and presented it to Hearn, but Hearn refused to match it.
Boxing Scene
Andrade: I've Been Fighting Mandatories All My Life; It Gets Sickening; Let's Get Marquee Names
Demetrius Andrade didn’t want to “waste” any more time. The former WBO middleweight champion will turn 35 next month. If the 2008 Olympian is ever going to secure the more meaningful fights he wants, Andrade realized he would have to give up his 160-pound championship, move up to the 168-pound division and align with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Beating Tank Will Solidify Me as One of The Best Fighters in The World
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia is very confident in his ability to shock the world on Saturday night, when he moves up to the lightweight division to face heavily favored WBA 'regular' champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Believes That Vasiliy Lomachenko Is Limited In Skills
The days of Shakur Stevenson squeezing down his ever-growing frame to the 130-pound limit are officially behind him. After failing to make weight, and subsequently losing WBO and WBC super featherweight titles as a result, Stevenson, following his masterful performance against Robson Conceicao, announced that moving forward, he will now compete as a full-fledged lightweight.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Predicts He'll KO Tank In 2 Rounds: 'He's Never Faced Adversity, Risk In The Ring'
Ryan Garcia is getting ready for his 136-pound catchweight fight against Gervonta Davis by kickstarting some verbal sparring. While Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) is preparing for his Jan. 7 fight against Hector Luis Garcia, Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has gone all-in on his preparation for Tank, recently foregoing a tentatively scheduled January tuneup tilt against Mercito Gesta.
Boxing Scene
Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’
Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo Lands on Eubank-Smith Card
The British & Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver welterweight titles will be on the lines as Ekow Essuman and Chris Kongo go head-to-head in a scintillating addition to the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith on Saturday, January 21 at Manchester's AO Arena. 'The Engine' produced...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia - Face To Face at Final Presser
Boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García went face to face Thursday and exchanged shoves before cooler heads prevailed at the final press conference before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title this Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Boxing Scene
Hearn Maps Out Joshua's 2023: April Return, Whyte Rematch, Blockbuster Fight With Wilder
There was an overlap of more than a year where Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder were unbeaten and held every major heavyweight title between them. Both have since suffered multiple title fight defeats though it hasn’t at all dulled demand for meeting between the hulking heavyweights. In fact, Joshua’s side is more confident than ever of such a fight taking place in the year ahead.
Boxing Scene
Valladares-Shigeoka IBF Title Fight Ends In No-Contest After Accidental Headbutt
Ginjiro Shigeoka was well on his way to proving that big things come in small packages. An accidental foul denied the diminutive southpaw the opportunity to win his first major title as his challenge of reigning IBF strawweight titlist Daniel Valladares ended in a No-Contest. A clash of heads left Valladares wobbly and unable to continue, with referee Chris Flores advised by the ringside physician to wave off the contest at 2:48 of round three into the title fight Friday at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Darren Cunningham: I'm Willing To Fight Anyone Ranked Higher Than Me
LAS VEGAS – 25-year-old professional boxer, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (16-2, 8 KOs), is now ranked #15 in the WBO super bantamweight ratings and is excited about his future in boxing. "They are seeing the grind and the hard work I have put in, and now it...
Boxing Scene
Alen Babic-Lukasz Rozanski Ordered For Vacant WBC Bridgerweight Title
The bridgerweight division is poised to crown a new king. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a vacant title fight between Croatia’s Alen Babic and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski. The need for the fight arose when Oscar Rivas relinquished the title upon announcing his retirement due to a detached retina.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Ulysse vs. Yigit?, Kabayel vs. Smakici on March 4, More
Latvian super featherweight Artjoms Ramlavs (15-2) and Brazilian Eduardo Costa da Nascimento clash for the vacant IBA International title on February 18 in Riga (Latvia). In the chief support on this LNK Boxing's event super middleweight Kristaps Bulmeister (11-0) meets German Nick Hannig (10-1-1). These two were scheduled to fight already back in October but then Hannig pulled out on short notice.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Canelo Wants Rematch With Bivol; Discussion Really Is, Does That Take Place At 175 Or 168
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will have some hard choices to make in the year ahead. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Eddy Reynoso—Alvarez’s manager and head trainer—are doing their best to map out a proper 2023 campaign for the four-division champ and reigning undisputed super middleweight king. A mandatory title defense is likely next in store for Guadalajara’s Alvarez, who is still considering a potential rematch with WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: After I Beat Tank, I'll Get Revenge For Fortuna, Beat Ryan Garcia
Hector Luis Garcia (16-0) is counting down the days until his showdown against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis (27-0). The fight will headline a Showtime pay-per-view that takes place in Washington DC. The 31-year-old Dominican Republic native had a breakout 2022. He scored a major upset over the then unbeaten Chris Colbert...
