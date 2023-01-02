Eddie Hearn has taken exception to Lawrence Okolie’s attempt to align himself with a new promoter. Okolie, the WBO cruiserweight titlist and Hearn, the head of Matchroom, are currently in a legal battle over his contract. Okolie believes he has fulfilled his obligations with Matchroom, while Matchroom believes Okolie owes them one more fight. Okolie said he had a lucrative offer from another promoter and presented it to Hearn, but Hearn refused to match it.

2 DAYS AGO