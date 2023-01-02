ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Centre Daily

Report: NFL Decides Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Will Not Resume

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was began on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The original postponement came after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The Monday Night Football game was suspended and later postponed in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Centre Daily

NFL Lays Out Three Scenarios for AFC Title Game Location

The NFL officially canceled the Week 17 Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals after it was postponed when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed. The two teams already clinched spots in the playoffs, but their seeds have not yet been determined. While the league owners are set...
Centre Daily

Ex Rams WR Torry Holt Named 2023 Hall of Fame Finalist

Legendary St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023, the organization announced Wednesday. Holt, a member of the franchise before the relocation back to Los Angeles, was selected sixth overall by the Rams in the 1999 NFL Draft. He wasted no time etching his name into franchise history, as he was a major contributor during his rookie season in a Super Bowl-winning offense that is still famously known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Centre Daily

Ranking Broncos’ Most Linked HC Candidates in 2023

The Denver Broncos must get the next head coach hire correct. That search begins after the final game of the season. The Broncos have stated that the interview process begins the week of January 9 and are committed to doing what it takes to get the coach they want and need. There is a long list of candidates who could get an interview, but there are only a handful that the new Walton/Penner ownership group at Dove Valley has been linked to at the moment.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

President Biden Visits Bills’ Damar Hamlin Family, Cites ‘Dangerous’ NFL

President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited with the family of fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, checking in after the player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football." Biden said he spoke "at length" with Hamlin's parents while in Cincinnati, where Hamlin remains hospitalized and in...

