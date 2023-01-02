Read full article on original website
Carscoops
New Lego Speed Champions Adds Pagani Utopia, Porsche 963, And Two McLarens
The LEGO Speed Champions series continues to grow and in March, four all-new sets will be introduced with five compelling new vehicles. The first new model recreated in LEGO form is the Pagani Utopia. Introduced as the successor to the Huayra, the Utopia will be capped at just 99 units worldwide and is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 pumping out 852 hp and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. While the Huayra was sold exclusively with a seven-speed sequential transmission, the Utopia is available with a six-speed manual or a single-clutch automatic.
Carscoops
BMW i Vision Dee Hints At Radical Redesign For Next Electric 3-Series
BMW has surprised attendees at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with the unveiling of the i Vision Dee, a futuristic sedan concept that aims to provide a Digital Emotional Experience (DEE, hence the name). The study showcases both the design and the technologies to be found...
Carscoops
Dodge To Unveil Final Last Call Challenger Special On March 20th
Dodge’s final Last Call special edition was supposed to debut at SEMA last year, but it was delayed as the company blew up seven engines trying to get the vehicle through a grueling certification process. The issues appear to have been resolved as Dodge has announced the highly anticipated...
MotorAuthority
2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is final version of flagship GT
Aston Martin has a final version of its DBS Superleggera coming, and it's called the DBS 770 Ultimate. Just 499 examples of the front-engine, rear-wheel-drive GT will be built for worldwide sale, each generating a maximum 759 hp from the same twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 that in the stock DBS Superleggera makes 715 hp.
Carscoops
Porsche May Introduce More Off-Road And 70s And 80s Retro 911 Specials Says CEO
Porsche has been expanding the 911 range for a long time, but last year it took a left turn off the road and introduced the 911 Dakar. The rally-inspired, lifted sports car was an odd, if not entirely unprecedented, move for the automaker, and it may be just the start.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Starts At $28,390, Just $775 More Than Last-Gen Model
Honda revealed today that the brand-new 2023 Accord will start at $28,390 ($27,295 + $1,095 destination charge) in the U.SA. That marks a modest $775 price increase over the base Accord’s price for the 2022 model year. For that extra dough, buyers will get the 11th-generation Honda Accord LX...
Carscoops
Toyota To Showcase Three Custom RAV4 PHEVs In Tokyo
Toyota Industries, a subsidiary of Toyota focused on machinery, announced it will bring a trio of customized RAV4 PHEV models at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon – the “Adventure”, the “OffRoad PKG” and the “Sporty PKG”. Toyota Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of...
2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV
The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
We Found the Worst Hummer H2 Ever, and That’s Saying Something
AutotraderThe body kit is custom, so fortunately no one else can recreate this monstrosity unless they really want to.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Carscoops
Facelifted Mercedes CLA Sedan And Shooting Brake Spied With Minimal Disguise
Mercedes launched the second-generation CLA coupe at CES almost exactly four years ago, but it looks like we might have to wait a few more months to see the facelifted version without its camo wrap. Spy photographers spotted the refreshed coupe and its shooting brake brother undergoing a last round...
Becker Auto Group Is Selling a 1974 Ford Bronco With Long-Term Ownership
It’s no secret to anyone that American car people love their trucks. Some of the coolest feats accomplished by humans have been made possible through the use of a good utility vehicle. Climbing mountains, navigating canyons, and blasting through the mud are all things you might expect to behind the wheel of a lifted 4 x 4. One incredible example of this is the Ford Bronco, Ones like this in particular.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
Carscoops
Can The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Beat The Honda Civic Type R In A Drag Race?
The Honda Civic Type R is the benchmark for hot hatchbacks in the eyes of many. In 2022, Toyota decided to muddy the waters with its GR Corolla. Now, the two top-tier hot hatches are getting tested on the drag strip. These two cars might sound similar on paper. In...
Carscoops
Hypersquare Steering On Road Cars By 2026, Peugeot CEO Says
A decade on from the introduction of its i-Cockpit dashboard, Peugeot is preparing to make another leap in the way drivers interact with its cars. CEO Linda Jackson says the Hypersquare steering wheel seen on the Inception Concept unveiled at CES this week will be fitted to a Peugeot road car by 2026.
Carscoops
Mercedes To Launch Global Charging Network Open To All Brands Starting In North America
Mercedes wants to accelerate the take-up of electric cars by building a high-power global charging network before the end of this decade. The company announced at CES in Las Vegas this week that it will install more than 10,000 charging stations across Europe, China and other markets, but that the program will start in North America this year. It plans to install more than 400 charging hubs with a total of 2,500 chargers across the region by 2027 with the help of MN8 Energy and Chargepoint.
Carscoops
New Electric 2024 Toyota C-HR Spotted Testing For The First Time
When Toyota revealed the next-generation C-HR Prologue concept, it would not say whether the small SUV was going all electric. Now, our spy photographers say they have captured photos of the production vehicle testing with an all-electric powertrain ahead of its official unveiling. Spotted on the road in Europe, this...
Carscoops
Polestar 2 BST 270 Shows Off Its Track Prowess At Ascari Circuit
If you were to look at the Polestar 2 BST 270 from a distance, you probably wouldn’t think of it as a track-tuned performer. But that’s exactly what it is. Just like the standard Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor, the BST 270 is driven by a pair of electric motors that combine to produce 470 hp and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. A series of upgrades were then made to lift the EV’s performance with a particular focus on improving its handling.
Carscoops
Get Your First Look At Sony’s Gran Turismo Movie, Which Premieres On August 11
Sony has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming movie based on the popular Gran Turismo franchise of racing simulation games at CES. In addition, it revealed that the movie will premiere exclusively in theaters on August 11. Directed by Neill Blomkamp, who was also behind movies like “District 9”...
Carscoops
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
