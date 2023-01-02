The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the following information Wednesday about a crash involving an MCSO vehicle:. “On January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:51 PM, Deputy Zeiser was on-duty and patrolling westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive when he observed an eastbound motorist flashing their fog lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard. Deputy Zeiser began to slow his vehicle to investigate the apparent signaling and observed the Jeep was also reducing speed. It was later determined that the Jeep was slowing to report the erratic/impaired driving behavior of a vehicle following them after recognizing Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle as a police car. At the same moment, a Honda Civic following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his vehicle’s speed before the collision and sustained a minor cut to his wrist.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO