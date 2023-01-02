Read full article on original website
WTHI
Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after he was found stumbling in the street
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer noticed him stumbling in the middle of the road at 18th and M streets. The officer initially believed the male was attempting to flag him down because he was flaring his arms, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Indiana man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
Identities of four arrested in drug investigation released
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a Vigo County Drug Task Force Investigation following a police pursuit Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, four individuals have been arrested related to the investigation with three of them having been part of the pursuit. […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Police warn businesses and individuals to beware of counterfeit money
BEDFORD – The Bedford Police Department has received multiple reports recently of counterfeit bills being circulated in the city. According to Chief Terry Moore, the bills that police have seized will pass a counterfeit marker test, but the bills are altered to show a larger value. “We want local...
wamwamfm.com
3 Arrested in Overnight Drug Arrest in Washington
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people overnight on various drug charges. 47-year-old Tammy Calderon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and dealing in meth; 29-year-old Beau Price received a charge of maintaining a common nuisance; and 33-year-old Kyla Krueger also received a charge of possession and dealing in meth.
WTHI
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
WATCH: Man arrested after crashing into Monroe County deputy's car
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a Monroe County sheriff's deputy's patrol car Tuesday night. On Jan. 3 around 11:50 p.m., a Monroe County deputy was on-duty and driving westbound on West Country Club Drive, near South Banta Drive, when he saw an eastbound Jeep flash its fog lights as if to alert oncoming traffic to a hazard.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
Impaired driver hits Monroe County deputy head on
A crash involving a drunk driver and a deputy patrol vehicle was caught on camera Tuesday night. The deputy suffered a minor injury.
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
Indiana Man Arrested In Florida After Attempting To Run From Deputies With Firearms As A Felon
A 36-year-old Indiana man was arrested Monday after two firearms and ammunition were located in his vehicle. Emmanuel Tepes, 36, Knox, Indiana, was charged with four counts of illegal possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was
bloomingtonian.com
Driver arrested at head-on collision with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the following information Wednesday about a crash involving an MCSO vehicle:. “On January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:51 PM, Deputy Zeiser was on-duty and patrolling westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive when he observed an eastbound motorist flashing their fog lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard. Deputy Zeiser began to slow his vehicle to investigate the apparent signaling and observed the Jeep was also reducing speed. It was later determined that the Jeep was slowing to report the erratic/impaired driving behavior of a vehicle following them after recognizing Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle as a police car. At the same moment, a Honda Civic following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his vehicle’s speed before the collision and sustained a minor cut to his wrist.
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
cbs4indy.com
Man dies after crash involving deer on I-70 in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Sunday in a crash that involved a deer on I-70 in Morgan County, the sheriff said Tuesday. Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said 40-year-old Bennie N. Murry III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A preliminary investigation...
WTHI
Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
WTHI
Pup abandoned overnight, outside at Terre Haute Humane Society during extreme cold had to have its paw amputated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story involving a litter of puppies that were abandoned at the Terre Haute Humane Society just before Christmas. On December 23, as dangerously cold temperatures moved into the Wabash Valley, the humane society said someone abandoned nine puppies outside the shelter overnight.
