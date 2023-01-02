ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Monday in Denver

By Lisa Hidalgo
 3 days ago
DENVER — Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Monday for most of the mountains, a foot of snow is expected, with some locally heavier totals. Avalanche Danger is also high for our Front Range mountains through Tuesday morning.

Snow fell overnight in the Denver and across the eastern plains and any additional accumulation across the metro area will be light. Areas of light snow will be possible again this evening, before skies gradually clear over Eastern Colorado tomorrow.

Travel will be hazardous at times in the mountains, with gusty winds, areas of blowing snow and heavy bursts of snow through tonight.

Tuesday for Denver and the eastern plains, expect dry conditions, but temperatures stay cold, with highs in the low 30s. Mountain snow showers continue with highs in the 20s and 30s.

The weather will dry and milder by Thursday, with highs returning to the 40s in Denver. However, a new storm will spread snow over the mountains.

This next storm will mainly impact the mountains to end the week, with little precipitation expected for lower elevations.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

