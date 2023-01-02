This month's National Blood Donor Month, & these Montana winter months are some of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood. The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drawing for today (Wed) over in Cut Bank. Today's "drive" is underway NOW until 5:30, tonight at the Cut Bank Civic Center. You can call Landis, at 521 0174, to set up/schedule your appointment ahead of time. Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America's Blood Centers, says, "National Blood Donor Month is an opportunity to recognize the more than 7 million who donate blood each year & encourage more people to become donors & help save lives." YOU are needed in Cut Bank, today!!

CUT BANK, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO