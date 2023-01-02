Read full article on original website
First baby of 2023 in Great Falls
He arrived on his due date of Sunday, January 1st, at 10:49 a.m., and weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and stretching 21 inches long.
They’re Cute, BUT…
Are they licensed? The 2023 dog & cat licenses are available this month (Jan) over at Shelby City Hall. $10, for neutered or spayed, $20, not neutered or spayed. I guess it pays to be neutered...You'll need proof of current rabies vaccination at the time of purchase.
You Be The Judge
Our Shelby Speech & Drama meet's scheduled for this Saturday, the 7th.This week they're in still in need of some judges, especially the 2 o'clock rounds. If you've always desired a "term on the bench," please contact Jodi Aklestad, at 460 1004. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be a "judges training" session this Thursday night at 7, over at the Shelby High School Auditorium.
montanarightnow.com
Benefis Health System welcomes first baby of 2023
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health System has officially welcomed the first baby of the new year. According to a press release, as New Year's Eve fireworks began, Brianna Fisher went into labor. “He’s going to think the fireworks are for him every year,” said her husband, Joseph, as they...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Clinic announces changes to logos and hospital name in 2023
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Clinic announced a change to their logos and the name of their hospital for 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a new logo will was integrated into various digital and physical media. The new logo incorporates a blue line curve to represent the Missouri River and...
ecitybeat.com
Mob Rule Dominates Great Falls Public Education Meeting
Amid a chorus of boos and shout-downs, there were few brave souls that dare to express opinions unpopular to the summonsed mob. In one sentence, that was my overall impression of the recent meeting organized by Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) Director Elsie Arntzen, intended to give parents and other member of the public a voice with OPI and local legislators.
A “Boost” 4 The Cowboys & Cowgirls
The Conrad Cowboys play down in Fort Benton, this Friday night, & on Monday night, the 9th, the Conrad Booster Club meets. The booster meeting will get underway at 5:30, SHARP at the Conrad High School Commons. ALL Conrad student parents are welcome to attend. GO Cowboys & Cowgirls!!
WANTED! Healthy Eligible Individuals
This month's National Blood Donor Month, & these Montana winter months are some of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood. The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drawing for today (Wed) over in Cut Bank. Today's "drive" is underway NOW until 5:30, tonight at the Cut Bank Civic Center. You can call Landis, at 521 0174, to set up/schedule your appointment ahead of time. Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America's Blood Centers, says, "National Blood Donor Month is an opportunity to recognize the more than 7 million who donate blood each year & encourage more people to become donors & help save lives." YOU are needed in Cut Bank, today!!
New member of Great Falls Emergency Services - a very good boy
Great Falls Emergency Services has a new team member - and this "Medic" has four legs, a tail, and puppy-dog eyes!
Tipsy? Call The Taxi
Tomorrow night's New Year's Eve, & besides that, it's also Saturday night! This could well be a recipe for disaster if you try to drive. Don't worry about a thing, thanks to our Toole County Search & Rescue, you can get a lift safely home when you call the "taxi," the TIPSY Taxi. Happy New Year, & stay alive by calling 434 5585.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff vs. Alixzandria Cobell, Defendant. Change of Plea continued to Jan. 11, 2023. State of Montana, Plaintiff vs. Ashley Connelly, Defendant....
Every TWO Seconds!
Every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS lifesaving blood! Sunburst, is coming to the rescue. They're having a Community Blood Drive next Tuesday (1/3) afternoon. Blood donation hours will be from 12:30, to 5:30, up at the Sunburst Methodist Church. BTW, the Red Cross provides blood products to more than 30 hospitals & medical centers here in Montana.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Great Falls is closing
The Bed Bath & Beyond in Great Falls is closing store adjoining Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls will be closing permanently soon.
Quit Shopping & Start Cropping
The 2023 Golden Triangle Cropping Seminar's on the way to Conrad, on Tuesday, January 10th. The seminar will start at 8:30, at the Pondera Shooting Sports Complex, 972, Granite Rd. Now's the time to RSVP to the Pondera County Extension office at 271 4054, or daniel.severson@montana.edu. Registration deadline's NEXT Thursday, January 5th.
Scholarships For Area Students
The Delta Kappa Gamma RHO Chapter of Cut Bank, Valier, Browning, Dupuyer, Conrad, Sunburst & Shelby's offering a real scholarship opportunity for students. It's a $300 grant-in-air to a college student in the field of elementary or secondary education. The grant-in-aid will be given directly to the student who'll be graduating with a degree in the field. Priority will be given to the student who's beginning their career as an educator. Your applications MUST be filled out & submitted by April 1st, to https://forms.gle/iUhqGvaCjALbDMPFA.
The Carousel Moved
Actually, our Shelby Carousel "simply moved the date." They had "Christmas at the Carousel" scheduled for yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, but that's been moved/changed to next week, NEXT Wednesday, the 28th, same time as before, from 1, to 4, & the 1st 30 kids in next Wednesday, will receive a FREE ice cream cone. Come out & enjoy the holiday fun all sponsored by our Toole County Friends of the Library. Happy New Year, & Happy Holidays from the Shelby Carousel, & our library "friends."
montanarightnow.com
North Dakota man admits fentanyl trafficking in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS — A North Dakota man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was driving in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Kelly Sterling Wait, 45, of Williston, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to...
Investigation underway after SUV found in Missouri River
Emergency crews responded to a report of an SUV in the Missouri River in Great Falls on Wednesday, January 4, 2022.
Save 4 Lives In 2023
An ideal New Year's resolution is to donate blood. If you've never done it, the new year is a great time to start. In fact, when you donate blood, it can save up to 4 lives! A great opportunity's coming up in Cut Bank, next Wednesday, the 4th, at the Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center. Donation hours will be from 11, until 5:30, on Wednesday. Why not call Landis Meeks at 521 0174, or 873 2151, to set up your appointment this week. Happy "Healthy" New Year '23.
SBY SR CTR Changes The Date
Our Shelby Senior Center's has a "change of date" for their card party. The date's been moved from NEXT Saturday, the 31st, to Sunday, New Year's Day afternoon. The FUN starts at 1, so come on over, & if you can, bring along a dish to share with our good neighbors. Happy New Year from the Shelby Senior Center, & stay warm...
