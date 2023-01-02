Some TCU fans might say the current 2022–23 Horned Frogs are making history. And for the most part, they would be right. With the exception of an Associated Press Trophy 84 years ago (technically before the AP even awarded a physical trophy), the current team under head coach Sonny Dykes is blazing new territory. But to say the game has changed since the school’s first claimed national championship is an undeniable understatement. And to those of us either new to North Texas (hello transplants) or born post-Great Depression, we may not understand or appreciate the significance of such a victory. So, for edification purposes, and as a nod to the current football team, we have decided to go back and highlight what made the historic 1938 TCU football team so great.

