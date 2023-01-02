ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Remembering the 1938 TCU Football Team — Who Happened to Win the National Championship

Some TCU fans might say the current 2022–23 Horned Frogs are making history. And for the most part, they would be right. With the exception of an Associated Press Trophy 84 years ago (technically before the AP even awarded a physical trophy), the current team under head coach Sonny Dykes is blazing new territory. But to say the game has changed since the school’s first claimed national championship is an undeniable understatement. And to those of us either new to North Texas (hello transplants) or born post-Great Depression, we may not understand or appreciate the significance of such a victory. So, for edification purposes, and as a nod to the current football team, we have decided to go back and highlight what made the historic 1938 TCU football team so great.
Weathering the Front Row for a Glimpse at Local Music Icons

If you grew up in the North Texas area in the mid-to late-1990s and you just so happened to listen to rock music, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of the Toadies. This post-grunge era quartet made its mark with songs like “Possum Kingdom” and “Tyler” after the band’s 1994 full-length release “Rubberneck.”
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth

We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
Local Food Truck May Have One of the Best Burgers in Fort Worth

Long before we came along and long after we’re gone, burgers have been and will be this city’s unofficial official dish. What changes, of course, is where to find the best. For the past several months, it’s been in somewhat unlikely places — under-the-radar food trucks, restaurants, and...
