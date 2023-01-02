Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
fox29.com
Trail of blood led to scene of deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting erupted on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section late Tuesday night. Police followed a trail of blood for half-a-block until they found the victim on the 1600 block of Dyre Street around 10:30 p.m. He was bleeding heavily from the...
Philly police looking for suspect in Christmas Day arson
Philadelphia police are asking the public to help them find the suspect in a Christmas Day arson. It happened around 12:30 Christmas morning on the 1600 block of Francis Street near Ridge Avenue in the city’s Francisville neighborhood.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot
A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
fox29.com
Video: Minivan goes up in flames on Christmas; arson suspect wanted by Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA - An arson suspect has found himself on the Philadelphia police wanted list after an act of mischief on Christmas Day. Video captured the moment a man set a minivan on fire on the 1600 block of Francis Street in North Philadelphia around 12:37 a.m. Police say the suspect...
Ten year old reported missing for nearly a week in Philadelphia
By Philadelphia PD, PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old missing child Stephan Salley Jr. He was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., on the 53XX block of Locust Street. He is 4’8″, 90 lbs., medium build, medium complexion, dark brown eyes and black/gray short hair. His clothing description is unknown at this time. He likes to frequent the area of 29XX block of Unruh Avenue. Anyone with any information on Stephan’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post Ten year old reported missing for nearly a week in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
DA: Officer used lawful force in shootout with suspect near King of Prussia Mall
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Montgomery County officials announced the Upper Merion police officer involved in a shooting with an armed man in the King of Prussia parking lot has been cleared in the use of force. The investigation stemmed from a December 18 incident at the King of Prussia...
fox29.com
Two teens injured in Thursday afternoon shooting in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, De. - Two teens were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Delaware. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl suffering from...
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
WRAL
Philadelphia woman arrested at RDU after police say she rolled on the floor, used vulgar language and flipped off a bartender
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham Airport police arrested a Philadelphia woman accused of rolling around the floor, using vulgar language and flipping off a bartender working at the airport. Charlese Eackles, 32, of Philadelphia, is charged with disorderly conduct at a terminal and second-degree trespassing. When authorities arrived on 10:09...
Police: Girl hit by stray gunfire, 2 men critical after shooting possibly over parking in Kensington
Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says it's still unclear how the shooting started, but it's possible it involved an argument over parking.
fox29.com
Philadelphia fire: 1 year after the deadly fire, a memorial is unveiled to honor those who died
FAIRMOUNT - One year after a tragic fire in Fairmount kills twelve, including eight children, a headstone marking those lost is unveiled to families and Philadelphia’s Fire Commissioner speaks of a national effort to save lives. It was an early morning fire that raced through the three-story rowhome owned...
fox29.com
Police: Group wanted for burglarizing Friends Guild House in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects in connection to a neighborhood center burglary. Surveillance footage caught three males and one female entering the Friends Neighborhood Guild House on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue on December 27. The Friends Guild House is...
fox29.com
Police: Argument sparked shooting outside restaurant near University of Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA - Police say an argument turned violent after a shooting erupted just a couple blocks from the University of Pennsylvania campus Tuesday night. Campus police responded to the shooting outside Bonchon Restaurant on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street just before 11 p.m. A 51-year-old man suffered a gunshot...
phillyvoice.com
Temple student injured in SEPTA crash suing Uber, driver and the transit authority
A Temple University student is suing SEPTA, Uber and his Uber driver following a collision at the Fernwood Station in Landsdowne last month. Around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, a train on the Media Wawa line crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Two passengers in the car were taken to the local hospital for treatment, but no injuries were reported among train passengers. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions after the collision.
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 7, Struck by Stray Bullet During Triple Shooting in Philadelphia
Three people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday night, including a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home. The shooting occurred along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at 7:29 p.m. Police said 14 shots in all were fired. A 43-year-old man...
fox29.com
Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Driver crashes into T-Mobile store during Philadelphia police chase
Authorities say the driver was speeding on Broad Street with police in pursuit before the vehicle careened into the T-Mobile store.
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
