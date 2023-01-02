By Philadelphia PD, PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old missing child Stephan Salley Jr. He was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., on the 53XX block of Locust Street. He is 4’8″, 90 lbs., medium build, medium complexion, dark brown eyes and black/gray short hair. His clothing description is unknown at this time. He likes to frequent the area of 29XX block of Unruh Avenue. Anyone with any information on Stephan’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post Ten year old reported missing for nearly a week in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO