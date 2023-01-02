ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot

A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Ten year old reported missing for nearly a week in Philadelphia

By Philadelphia PD, PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old missing child Stephan Salley Jr. He was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., on the 53XX block of Locust Street. He is 4’8″, 90 lbs., medium build, medium complexion, dark brown eyes and black/gray short hair. His clothing description is unknown at this time. He likes to frequent the area of 29XX block of Unruh Avenue. Anyone with any information on Stephan’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post Ten year old reported missing for nearly a week in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WRAL

Philadelphia woman arrested at RDU after police say she rolled on the floor, used vulgar language and flipped off a bartender

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham Airport police arrested a Philadelphia woman accused of rolling around the floor, using vulgar language and flipping off a bartender working at the airport. Charlese Eackles, 32, of Philadelphia, is charged with disorderly conduct at a terminal and second-degree trespassing. When authorities arrived on 10:09...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Temple student injured in SEPTA crash suing Uber, driver and the transit authority

A Temple University student is suing SEPTA, Uber and his Uber driver following a collision at the Fernwood Station in Landsdowne last month. Around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, a train on the Media Wawa line crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Two passengers in the car were taken to the local hospital for treatment, but no injuries were reported among train passengers. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions after the collision.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

