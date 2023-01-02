ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Kaden Prather Transfers to WVU Rival

Former WVU wide receiver Kaden Prather entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season. Earlier this afternoon, he announced his intentions to transfer to the University of Maryland to play for the Terrapins. Prather is a former 4-star recruit, and was expected to be a key contributor for the Mountaineers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

What’s Your Level of Concern with West Virginia Basketball This Season?

At one point this season there was reason to believe this West Virginia basketball team would be different from others in recent years, but have those thoughts now wavered?. They weren’t just winning, but winning big even when not playing at their best. While they did have hiccups, those were against quality opponents. Things were pointing in the direction of this team, a new unit constructed mostly of transfers, being one that could make a run come March.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Travis Trickett Hinting WVU Return?

Travis Trickett is a fan favorite in Morgantown, there’s no doubt about it. The former WVU tight ends coach left the Mountaineers in 2022 to serve as the offensive coordinator for the South Florida Bulls. After South Florida made a staff change, Trickett was looking for work. According to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Needs Jose Perez NOW

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost 2 consecutive games and have fallen to 10-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with the 3rd ranked Kansas Jayhawks coming to town on Saturday. West Virginia desperately needs a spark, a scoring punch, a go-to player...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Get to Know the Staff – Clark Johnson (Senior Football Writer)

Favortism. Nothing will turn me against a place or person faster. The only correct answer is Twitter. Either Snapchat or Instagram. I hate the vanity. The least hot flavor of wings you got. Favorite Movie?. Mrs. Doubtfire. Robin Williams was a legend. Favorite Song?. Purple Rain by Prince. He’s the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

We’re All Pitt Fans Today

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground after tackling Tee Higgins in last night’s Monday Night Football game, all thoughts of rivalries and hatred towards Pitt went out the window. This is more than football. This is more than a rivalry. Hamlin, 24, is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

New stores are coming to the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WIVB

Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bald eagle found on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated. The eagle was found by a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer and taken to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital the next day, where doctors decided to amputate the wing from the elbow down.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Takes Round 1 With Wheeling Central

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly turned a 12-point halftime lead over Wheeling Central into a 66-47 win over the Maroon Knights on their home floor. Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 and D’arrae Goodwin added 10. Quinton Burlenski led Central and all scorers with 19 points.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Stonewall Resort Launches Appalachian Dinner Series Featuring Regional Craft Brewers, Distillers

WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beginning in January and running through March, Stonewall Resort will host a series of unique events featuring Appalachia’s most awarded and sought-after craft distillers and brewers. Known as the “Appalachian Dinner Series”, these intimate pairing dinners will showcase regional purveyors’ award-winning and harder-to-find products.
WESTON, WV

