Kaden Prather Transfers to WVU Rival
Former WVU wide receiver Kaden Prather entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season. Earlier this afternoon, he announced his intentions to transfer to the University of Maryland to play for the Terrapins. Prather is a former 4-star recruit, and was expected to be a key contributor for the Mountaineers...
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
NCAA Appeal Decision for West Virginia’s Jose Perez Expected by Jan. 11
An NCAA appeal decision for West Virginia guard Jose Perez is expected by Jan. 11, sources told ZAGSBLOG. West Virginia hosts No. 3 Kansas on Saturday and No. 19 Baylor on Jan. 11. A source said Perez “just wants to play basketball.”. The 6-foot-5 Perez announced his transfer to...
What’s Your Level of Concern with West Virginia Basketball This Season?
At one point this season there was reason to believe this West Virginia basketball team would be different from others in recent years, but have those thoughts now wavered?. They weren’t just winning, but winning big even when not playing at their best. While they did have hiccups, those were against quality opponents. Things were pointing in the direction of this team, a new unit constructed mostly of transfers, being one that could make a run come March.
Travis Trickett Hinting WVU Return?
Travis Trickett is a fan favorite in Morgantown, there’s no doubt about it. The former WVU tight ends coach left the Mountaineers in 2022 to serve as the offensive coordinator for the South Florida Bulls. After South Florida made a staff change, Trickett was looking for work. According to...
West Virginia Needs Jose Perez NOW
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost 2 consecutive games and have fallen to 10-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with the 3rd ranked Kansas Jayhawks coming to town on Saturday. West Virginia desperately needs a spark, a scoring punch, a go-to player...
Get to Know the Staff – Clark Johnson (Senior Football Writer)
Favortism. Nothing will turn me against a place or person faster. The only correct answer is Twitter. Either Snapchat or Instagram. I hate the vanity. The least hot flavor of wings you got. Favorite Movie?. Mrs. Doubtfire. Robin Williams was a legend. Favorite Song?. Purple Rain by Prince. He’s the...
We’re All Pitt Fans Today
Morgantown, West Virginia – When Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground after tackling Tee Higgins in last night’s Monday Night Football game, all thoughts of rivalries and hatred towards Pitt went out the window. This is more than football. This is more than a rivalry. Hamlin, 24, is...
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bald eagle found on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated. The eagle was found by a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer and taken to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital the next day, where doctors decided to amputate the wing from the elbow down.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Linsly Takes Round 1 With Wheeling Central
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly turned a 12-point halftime lead over Wheeling Central into a 66-47 win over the Maroon Knights on their home floor. Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 and D’arrae Goodwin added 10. Quinton Burlenski led Central and all scorers with 19 points.
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
BREAKING: Search and rescue team seeking missing person in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police are working in a wooded area Thursday afternoon looking for a missing person. This is happening off Leopold Lane in Ohio County. Sheriff Tom Howard says they got a tip about a missing person and called in Tyler County search and rescue and state police. Sheriff Howard is calling […]
Stonewall Resort Launches Appalachian Dinner Series Featuring Regional Craft Brewers, Distillers
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beginning in January and running through March, Stonewall Resort will host a series of unique events featuring Appalachia’s most awarded and sought-after craft distillers and brewers. Known as the “Appalachian Dinner Series”, these intimate pairing dinners will showcase regional purveyors’ award-winning and harder-to-find products.
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
