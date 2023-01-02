ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory

Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
FOX Sports

In a wide-open college basketball field, who will rise to No. 1?

The college basketball season has been as unpredictable as it has been entertaining. That was crystal clear in the past week when two teams that appeared ready to rampage their way into March — UConn and Purdue — both endured stunning upsets. And even that development came on the heels of less-than-impressive stretches for teams like Creighton and Indiana.
CBS Sports

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 4 predictions from proven model

The No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma is 9-4 overall and 5-2 at home, while the Cyclones are 10-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser and Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger are both in their second seasons at the helm. Moser's squad is coming off a 19-16 year while Otzelberger went 22-13 and made the Sweet 16 in his first year with the Cyclones.
College Football News

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 18

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 18 highlighted by Chiefs at Raiders, Titans at Jaguars, Ravens at Bengals, and Lions at Packers. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. Chiefs vs Raiders.
College Football News

Georgia vs TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Prediction Game Preview

Georgia vs TCU prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. College Football Playoff National Championship, Monday, January 9, 2023. Georgia vs TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Georgia vs TCU How To Watch. Date: Monday, January 9, 2023. Game Time: 7:30 ET.
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Tennessee, UCLA vs. Arizona among 10 most exciting college basketball games ahead in 2023

Now that the calendar has flipped to 2023 and conference play is underway, the college basketball season is full steam ahead. Almost every night, there will be a chance for a top team to make another strong statement, a potential bubble team to add a big win to its résumé (or avoid a bad loss) and a struggling team to pull off a shocker. In the past five days alone, we've seen all three previously undefeated teams -- UConn, Purdue and New Mexico -- go down to unranked opponents.
The Daily Advertiser

LSU women's basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score, live updates

There are only five undefeated college women's basketball teams remaining, and LSU is one of them. At 14-0, Kim Mulkey's Tigers have gotten off to one of the program's best starts, one win shy of tying the mark at 15-0. No. 7 LSU (14-0, 2-0) is looking to extend its winning streak in a Southeastern Conference game against Texas A&M (5-7, 1-2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (8 p.m., SEC Network).
