CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory
Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
FOX Sports
In a wide-open college basketball field, who will rise to No. 1?
The college basketball season has been as unpredictable as it has been entertaining. That was crystal clear in the past week when two teams that appeared ready to rampage their way into March — UConn and Purdue — both endured stunning upsets. And even that development came on the heels of less-than-impressive stretches for teams like Creighton and Indiana.
College Football News
North Dakota State vs South Dakota State FCS National Championship Prediction Game Preview
North Dakota State vs South Dakota State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. FCS National Championship, Sunday, January 8, 2023. North Dakota State vs South Dakota State FCS National Championship Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. North Dakota State vs South Dakota State How To Watch. Date:...
CBS Sports
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 4 predictions from proven model
The No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma is 9-4 overall and 5-2 at home, while the Cyclones are 10-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser and Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger are both in their second seasons at the helm. Moser's squad is coming off a 19-16 year while Otzelberger went 22-13 and made the Sweet 16 in his first year with the Cyclones.
College Football News
NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 18
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 18 highlighted by Chiefs at Raiders, Titans at Jaguars, Ravens at Bengals, and Lions at Packers. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. Chiefs vs Raiders.
ClutchPoints
College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee prediction, pick, How to Watch – 1/3/2023
The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Mississippi State Tennessee prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee. The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are both 11-2 entering this game, which invites a question...
College Football News
AP Poll Top 25 Prediction, Final 2022 College Football Rankings Projection
What will the final college football AP Poll probably be after the 2022 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. AP Poll Prediction: Final 2022 Rankings Projection. This is NOT the actual 2022 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of...
College Football News
Georgia vs TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Prediction Game Preview
Georgia vs TCU prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. College Football Playoff National Championship, Monday, January 9, 2023. Georgia vs TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Georgia vs TCU How To Watch. Date: Monday, January 9, 2023. Game Time: 7:30 ET.
Tennessee top-five in Perfect Game 2023 preseason poll
Opening day for Tennessee baseball is slated for Feb. 17. The Vols will play in the 2023 MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona Feb. 17-19. The MLB4 Tournament field will consist of Tennessee, Arizona, Fresno State, Michigan and San Diego. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division for the second consecutive...
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Tennessee, UCLA vs. Arizona among 10 most exciting college basketball games ahead in 2023
Now that the calendar has flipped to 2023 and conference play is underway, the college basketball season is full steam ahead. Almost every night, there will be a chance for a top team to make another strong statement, a potential bubble team to add a big win to its résumé (or avoid a bad loss) and a struggling team to pull off a shocker. In the past five days alone, we've seen all three previously undefeated teams -- UConn, Purdue and New Mexico -- go down to unranked opponents.
College Football News
College Football Expert Picks Predictions: Georgia vs TCU, North Dakota State vs South Dakota State
College football expert picks, predictions: College Football Playoff National Championship Georgia vs TCU, FCS Championship North Dakota State vs South Dakota State. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. National Championship College Football...
LSU women's basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score, live updates
There are only five undefeated college women's basketball teams remaining, and LSU is one of them. At 14-0, Kim Mulkey's Tigers have gotten off to one of the program's best starts, one win shy of tying the mark at 15-0. No. 7 LSU (14-0, 2-0) is looking to extend its winning streak in a Southeastern Conference game against Texas A&M (5-7, 1-2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (8 p.m., SEC Network).
