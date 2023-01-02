The No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma is 9-4 overall and 5-2 at home, while the Cyclones are 10-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser and Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger are both in their second seasons at the helm. Moser's squad is coming off a 19-16 year while Otzelberger went 22-13 and made the Sweet 16 in his first year with the Cyclones.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO