Wasatch County, UT

Snowmobilers rescued after several hours of being buried in snow

By Melanie Porter
 3 days ago
In the first callout of the new year for Wasatch County Search and Rescue, four snowmobilers were rescued after they were buried in the fresh snow for several hours.

The call for help came in at 3:23 p.m. on Sunday near Strawberry River when officials learned four snowmobilers were buried in the snow.

Photos from the rescue show teams in deep snow as large flakes of snow fall.

The individuals had reportedly spent several hours trying to get out but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Search and Rescue teams got to the area and helped all four people get out of the snow.

Officials reported the snowmobilers were in "great shape and evacuated to the trailhead with some unforgettable memories to start the new year."

The rescue mission came as much of Utah saw intense snowfall over the New Year's weekend. The snow was dense and wet, making it very heavy and prompting road closures and power outages across the state.

