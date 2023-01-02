ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons cut WR Batson from practice squad after arrest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeNHq_0k18E0dn00
FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson looks on during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. Batson faces multiple charges after allegedly getting involved in an altercation with an officer and fleeing the scene. An officer observed a pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its lane early Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, according to an Atlanta Police Department statement. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons released receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad on Monday, two days after an altercation with police led to his arrest.

Batson had been on the Falcons’ practice squad all season but didn’t play in a game. He spent the previous four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

According to a statement from Atlanta police, an officer observed a pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its lane at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The officer stopped the vehicle and observed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The statement said Batson resisted the efforts of the officer “and violently fought with the officer.”

The officer discharged his firearm, but no one was struck, the statement said. Batson returned to his vehicle, fled the scene, crashed a short distance away and was arrested while trying to hide.

The officer and Batson were taken to a hospital for injuries they received during the altercation.

Batson faces multiple charges, but the statement did not give additional details.

The Falcons issued a statement saying they “take this matter seriously” while declining further comment.

Coach Arthur Smith would not discuss Batson’s status after a 20-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“We put out the statement, and I’m gonna let that stand,” Smith said.

Batson played a combined 27 games, including three starts, for Tennessee from 2018-21. He has 22 career receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals Released DT Antwaun Woods From Their Practice Squad

Woods, 30, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2016. He was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason during his rookie season before later being signed to the Titans’ practice squad soon after. From there, Woods signed on with...
Yardbarker

Saints Place RB Dwayne Washington On Injured Reserve

Washington, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He spent two years in Detroit before being waived as they cut their roster down to 53 players coming out of the preseason. Washington later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad at the start of the...
WASHINGTON, LA
WKYC

Cleveland Browns' Joel Bitonio and Jacoby Brissett honored by local PFWA

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns' 2022 season nears its end, a couple of players have been honored by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). On Thursday, the Browns announced that left guard Joel Bitonio has been voted the Joe Thomas Award winner, which is presented annually to the team's MVP. Meanwhile, quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been named the winner of the Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award,' which is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens Sign WR Tarik Black To Practice Squad

Black, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad. New York brought Black on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Brian Robinson (knee) remains out at Washington practice

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Robinson is now uncertain for Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys after back-to-back missed practices. The Commanders placed running back Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) on injured reserve Thursday and signed Jaret Patterson from the practice squad to take his place. Patterson and Jonathan Williams will likely split backfield duties on Sunday if Robinson is ruled out.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Atlanta United transfer defender Franco to Brazilian club

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has transferred defender Alan Franco to São Paulo FC of the Brazilian Serie A for an undisclosed fee, opening up an international roster slot. The transfer was announced Thursday. Franco played in 56 MLS matches — starting all but two of them — over the past two seasons. In 2022, he led the team in minutes played (2,715) and scored his lone goal in a 3-2 victory over D.C. United on Aug. 28. The 26-year-old Argentinian center back had seven assists for United, becoming the first Atlanta player to record three assists in one game during a 2021 match against Cincinnati.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy