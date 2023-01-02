Read full article on original website
Death notices and service announcements, Jan. 4, 2023
Theodor Adohi Giles, 21, died Nov. 27, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 6 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Bethel Church in White Salmon, Wash., and on Spring Equinox, March 20, in the forest of the Little White Salmon Biodiversity Reserve. For questions or to RSVP, contact Cynthia at Rethinkcrafts@gmail.com.
Local artist supports people with aphasia
HOOD RIVER — Kent Faulkner is raising funds and awareness for the National Aphasia Association (NAA) and to support his granddaughter, who suffers from the disorder, through sales of his fine art reproductions. For Faulkner, a landscape artist who has lived in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, New Mexico...
Windermere owner wins REALTOR of the Year award
HOOD RIVER — Kim Salvesen, owner of Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge, Inc., has been honored as the 2022 REALTOR of the Year by the Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS (MCAR), a professional real estate association that serves six counties in Oregon and Washington within the Mid-Columbia region. The MCAR REALTOR of the Year award is given annually to an individual who stands above the crowd in making the communities and association a better place through service and leadership.
Obituary: Melvin Walker Jr.
Melvin H. Walker Jr. passed away on Dec. 17, 2022, at the Oregon Veterans Home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born June 14, 1945, to Melvin “Buster” H. Walker Sr. and Margaret (Hildenbrand) Walker in White Salmon, Wash. He was the fourth oldest sibling out of...
Obituary: Theodor Giles
Theodore Adohi Giles left us on Nov. 27, 2022. His loving sister, mother and father survive him, along with one grandmother, one grandfather, one niece, many aunts, uncles, cousins and stepfamily. At only 21 years old, his family, friends, mentors and allies deeply mourn our collective loss. As a Ford...
Gorge Youth Mentoring partners with The Dalles Moose Lodge
THE DALLES — Gorge Youth Mentoring (GYM), a program of The Next Door (TNDI), held their second annual wreath workshop and enjoyed breakfast donated by The Dalles Moose Lodge in December. The Dalles Moose Lodge has hosted mentors and mentees for a Christmas Breakfast for more than 14 years;...
West Klickitat Cemetery receives donation for Veterans Walk of Honor
Klickitat County Cemetery District No. 1 in White Salmon recently received a donation from O.J. Hecomovich for the extension of the Veterans Walk of Honor sidewalk to the cemetery office and some additional cement work that provides better access to the Niche Walls across from the office that brings the area up to handicap standards.
Food carts find a home, City amends relocation rule
HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River is moving forward with amending a rule that required food carts to relocate every six months. City staff is also working to make the parklet pilot program a permanent feature for businesses with available parking. For the last decade and a...
Crisis resolution center to come to The Dalles
In the next few years, The Dalles will have a new and important tool for mental health in the form of a Crisis Resolution Center, which will provide services for those experiencing mental health crises in the Gorge. Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill is one of the spearheads of the...
CGICM to hold 30th annual dinner, auction
The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum in Stevenson will welcome the community to its 30th Annual Silent Auction and Dinner, “A Black and White Gala” from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. “This yearly fundraiser is essential to supporting the continued preservation of local history, raising more than...
New School students complete boat building challenge
Hood River New School students headed to the Hood River Aquatic Center on Dec. 16 to participate in a boat building and race exercise. Groups of middle school students were tasked with designing and building their own boats using only cardboard and duct tape. Once their boats were completed, the students raced them in the swimming pool to see which ship was the fastest — and most seaworthy.
Hood River ends 2022 with girls basketball win
Hood River Valley ended a five-game losing streak last week with a Dec. 29 win over Northwest Oregon Conference foe Parkrose in the Spartan Holiday Showcase in Corvallis. The Eagles overwhelmed the Broncos early enroute to a 56-28 win. It was Hood River’s third game in three days at the tourney. Hood River lost 65-28 to host Corvallis in its first tourney contest on Dec. 27 and then fell 52-39 to Eugene’s Churchill High the next day.
Gorge Local — In Business: Finding your perfect fit at Les Dalles Boutique
With the closure of businesses such as JCPenney and Kmart, the option of finding a properly fitted bra and other intimate apparel locally has become increasingly slim over the last several years. But with the recent opening of Les Dalles Boutique, a woman’s intimate apparel shop owned and operated by The Dalles native Nicole Cowart, you can find your perfect fit right here in The Dalles.
Riverhawks win two, lose senior DeLeon to injury
Competing in the Newport Coastal Classic boys basketball Tournament Dec. 28-30 at Newport High School, The Dalles High Riverhawks won their first game of the season, 58-52, over the Santiam High Wolverines. The win snapped a five-game, season-opening losing streak. But that happiness turned into sadness one day later. The...
TD girls split two games against 2A competition
The No. 9-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team split two non-league road games in the Jingle Jam Tournament Dec. 28-29 at Riverdale High School in Portland. The Class 4A Riverhawks (3-2) faced the No. 3 ranked Class 2A undefeated Colton High Vikings (10-0) last Wednesday and they had a good start in taking an 8-4 lead in a low-scoring first quarter. The Riverhawk offense went cold in the second as the Vikings outscored The Dalles 11-0 and never trailed again. The Vikings held The Dalles to its lowest point total this season in their 30-23 win.
High-scoring SWC basketball boys improve to 8-1
The defending Class 1A Big Sky League champion South Wasco County High Redsides boys basketball team improved its record to 8-1 with an 86-62 non-league win over the North Lake High Cowboys (5-4) Dec. 28 at North Lake High School. It was the fifth time South Wasco has scored 80...
Performing Arts Initiative presents “Illuminated Cello” at Bingen Theater
The Performing Arts Initiative is set to host “Illuminated Cello,” an audio-visual live performance, at the Bingen Theater on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 pm. Proceeds from this event will help the efforts of the Performing Arts Initiative in 2023. Illuminated Cello features internationally renowned musician Chrissy Lancaster...
Bingen thrift store is on the chopping block: Pandemic has taken a toll on Second Hand Rose
BINGEN — Use it or lose it. That may happen if business and volunteerism don’t pick up at the Second Hand Rose thrift store in Bingen.
