The No. 9-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team split two non-league road games in the Jingle Jam Tournament Dec. 28-29 at Riverdale High School in Portland. The Class 4A Riverhawks (3-2) faced the No. 3 ranked Class 2A undefeated Colton High Vikings (10-0) last Wednesday and they had a good start in taking an 8-4 lead in a low-scoring first quarter. The Riverhawk offense went cold in the second as the Vikings outscored The Dalles 11-0 and never trailed again. The Vikings held The Dalles to its lowest point total this season in their 30-23 win.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO