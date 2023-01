The North Dallas boys varsity and junior varsity teams and the girls varsity team will be competing in soccer tournaments, starting Thursday. The Bulldogs varsity team will play Tyler Chapel Hill at 2 p.m. and then Sulphur Springs at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Sulphur Springs Elite 4A Invitational in Sulphur Springs. According to the TASCO preseason Region 4 soccer rankings, Sulphur Springs is ranked No. 5, Tyler Chapel Hill is No. 6 and North Dallas is No. 8.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO