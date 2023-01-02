According to Manager Black, of the Hood River Creamery, the new $10,000 building on Columbia Street will open some time in the latter part of this month. The new building, built by Baldwin & Swope, is of concrete and is 50 by 100 feet. In addition to the manufacture of butter, the creamery will make a feature of ice cream and, judging from the patronage already promised, this line will meet a big demand in the Mid-Columbia district. — Hood River News.

