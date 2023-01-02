Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
Draymond Green’s magic pass to Klay Thompson in 54-point outburst has Warriors fans very confused
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a performance that reminded us of how potent he was before the injuries that sidelined him for two seasons, exploding for 54 points in a 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime Monday night. Whenever Thompson has the shooting stroke going,...
Andrew Wiggins return timetable for Warriors revealed after massive Stephen Curry update
It looks like it’s not only Stephen Curry who could make his return to the Golden State Warriors soon. Andrew Wiggins, who has been dealing with an adductor injury and a non-COVID illness, could be back as early as this week up to the next. The Warriors made the...
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock
For the second game in a row, the Kansas Jayhawks had a close call, as they barely edged the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road Tuesday night in Lubbock. Kansas basketball still did come away with a 75-72 victory, but Jayhawks head coach Bill Self hinted that his team probably would have run out […] The post ‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best trades Bucks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are comfortably in the hunt in the Eastern Conference, and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo is making another strong case to take home the top award. With the NBA Trade Deadline just over a month away, what direction should the Bucks go?. Fighting amongst teams like the Boston...
Kings news: Rival coach’s shocking admission on Sacramento disrespect will piss off De’Aaron Fox
Basketball fans are starting to learn that De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings are a team they should not be sleeping on. The Kings are having success under Mike Brown in the 2022-23 NBA season, but they still have long ways to go to get on the level where they will get respected in the same manner other much more successful franchises are.
Woj’s Anthony Davis injury update will have Lakers fans fired up
All hope is not lost for the Los Angeles Lakers. At 16-21, LA remains 13th in the West and 3.5 games behind the eighth spot in the conference. However, with Anthony Davis now working his way back from a foot injury, it seems that the Lakers are primed to make another push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.
Absurd Ben Simmons record will have Nets star Kevin Durant hoping he never makes a free throw
Ben Simmons has been playing some pretty solid basketball for the Brooklyn Nets of late. The former Rookie of the Year appears to have found his groove with his new team this season, and there’s no denying that he has been integral to Brooklyn’s success thus far. One...
Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball
The Kansas State Wildcats woke up Tuesday ranked 65th nationally with an average of 75.6 points per game. They ended their night with way more than their season average, as they crushed No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin in a 116-103 victory. In the process, Kansas State basketball pulled off something that the college basketball […] The post Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential
The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets
With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pacers stance on Myles Turner trade, revealed
If there’s one player in the NBA who has seen his name mentioned numerous times in trade chatter over the last couple of seasons, it’s been Myles Turner. If rumors are to be believed, the Indiana Pacers have been actively shopping him almost every trade deadline yet he’s still remained on the team. The Pacers […] The post RUMOR: Pacers stance on Myles Turner trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns news: Monty Williams throws subtle shade at referees after painful loss to Cavs
The tailspin continues for the Phoenix Suns. After losing Wednesday night on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 90-88, the Suns are now on a four-game losing streak. The Suns were so close to putting a stop to their skid but were doomed by Evan Mobley’s game-winner. Suns head...
3 unrealistic Pascal Siakam trade blockbusters if Raptors blow it up
The Toronto Raptors are not in a very good spot right now. They presently sit outside the top ten teams in the Eastern Conference. They are, in fact, dead last in the Atlantic Division with a disappointing 16-22 win-loss slate. There’s just really no reason why this squad should be performing as badly as they […] The post 3 unrealistic Pascal Siakam trade blockbusters if Raptors blow it up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets’ dominance has Charles tooting his own horn
Charles Barkley isn’t exactly known for making the most accurate predictions. In fact, it’s quite the opposite for the outspoken Hall of Fame power forward. This is exactly why Denver Nuggets fans might be worried by Chuck’s latest (semi) guarantee. After seeing Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets destroy the Los Angeles Clippers in the first […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets’ dominance has Charles tooting his own horn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Raptors Toronto lists ‘astronomical’ asking price for OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam trade
The Toronto Raptors aren’t a very good team right now. They aren’t exactly out of the playoff race out in the East, but there’s no denying that this team has failed to live up to the expectations most folks had on them entering the season — at least not yet. It seems that there is […] The post RUMOR: Raptors Toronto lists ‘astronomical’ asking price for OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
