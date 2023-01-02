ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality

Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock

For the second game in a row, the Kansas Jayhawks had a close call, as they barely edged the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road Tuesday night in Lubbock. Kansas basketball still did come away with a 75-72 victory, but Jayhawks head coach Bill Self hinted that his team probably would have run out […] The post ‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LUBBOCK, TX
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Bucks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks are comfortably in the hunt in the Eastern Conference, and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo is making another strong case to take home the top award. With the NBA Trade Deadline just over a month away, what direction should the Bucks go?. Fighting amongst teams like the Boston...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Woj’s Anthony Davis injury update will have Lakers fans fired up

All hope is not lost for the Los Angeles Lakers. At 16-21, LA remains 13th in the West and 3.5 games behind the eighth spot in the conference. However, with Anthony Davis now working his way back from a foot injury, it seems that the Lakers are primed to make another push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball

The Kansas State Wildcats woke up Tuesday ranked 65th nationally with an average of 75.6 points per game. They ended their night with way more than their season average, as they crushed No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin in a 116-103 victory. In the process, Kansas State basketball pulled off something that the college basketball […] The post Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MANHATTAN, KS
ClutchPoints

The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential

The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets

With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pacers stance on Myles Turner trade, revealed

If there’s one player in the NBA who has seen his name mentioned numerous times in trade chatter over the last couple of seasons, it’s been Myles Turner. If rumors are to be believed, the Indiana Pacers have been actively shopping him almost every trade deadline yet he’s still remained on the team. The Pacers […] The post RUMOR: Pacers stance on Myles Turner trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

3 unrealistic Pascal Siakam trade blockbusters if Raptors blow it up

The Toronto Raptors are not in a very good spot right now. They presently sit outside the top ten teams in the Eastern Conference. They are, in fact, dead last in the Atlantic Division with a disappointing 16-22 win-loss slate. There’s just really no reason why this squad should be performing as badly as they […] The post 3 unrealistic Pascal Siakam trade blockbusters if Raptors blow it up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets’ dominance has Charles tooting his own horn

Charles Barkley isn’t exactly known for making the most accurate predictions. In fact, it’s quite the opposite for the outspoken Hall of Fame power forward. This is exactly why Denver Nuggets fans might be worried by Chuck’s latest (semi) guarantee. After seeing Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets destroy the Los Angeles Clippers in the first […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets’ dominance has Charles tooting his own horn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raptors Toronto lists ‘astronomical’ asking price for OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam trade

The Toronto Raptors aren’t a very good team right now. They aren’t exactly out of the playoff race out in the East, but there’s no denying that this team has failed to live up to the expectations most folks had on them entering the season — at least not yet. It seems that there is […] The post RUMOR: Raptors Toronto lists ‘astronomical’ asking price for OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.

Comments / 0

Community Policy