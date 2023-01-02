ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Inmate accused of flooding jail cell

By Jalen Rhodes
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County prison inmate was charged with two misdemeanor counts after being accused of tampering with a fire suppression unit in her cell.

According to the district attorney’s office, on December 23, an inmate by the name of Brandie Dietrich tampered with the suppression unit in her cell causing it to activate. The unit discharged a large amount of water into her cell which then spread out onto the cell block floor.

On December 29, the District Attorney’s Office filed misdemeanor counts of Institutional Vandalism and Criminal Mischief against Dietrich. Charges were filed in the Magisterial District Judge John Gembic and the preliminary hearing is pending.

Will Schultz
3d ago

LMAO, How stupid do they have to pay to leave anything in the reach of an inmate!!! That's why they have one way screws on the light switch covers because inmates will tamper with anything they can get their hands on!!!! It's just like baby proofing a house you have to have every little thing sealed and locked!!!🤷‍♂️

Will Schultz
3d ago

She's already in jail so I'm sure she couldn't care less what you charge her with!!!! People are already in jail so they really don't care

