ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ACL) out several months

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waWg9_0k18C0QX00

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks is out several months with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Seattle has a shot at reaching the playoffs if things break right in Week 18, but Brooks’ season ended in the Seahawks’ victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

The defensive signal-caller on the field for Seattle, Brooks was carted to the locker room. He ranks second in the NFL with 161 tackles.

“That’s a shame, man,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday of the injury.

Brooks went down near the sideline while forcing Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah out of bounds.

Carroll said Monday the Seahawks are not expecting the leg contusion that bothered wide receiver Tyler Lockett in Sunday’s win to be a factor this week.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy