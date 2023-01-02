Charlotte FC signing Premier League vet Ashley Westwood

Charlotte FC are signing Premier League veteran Ashley Westwood from the English club Burnley, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The 32-year-old defensive midfielder made 286 appearances in England’s top flight with Burnley and Aston Villa from 2012-22.

He started 26 matches in 2021-22 before sustaining a broken ankle in April. He has not appeared in a game this season since Burnley’s relegation to the EFL Championship.

The “TurfCast” podcast reported that Westwood will receive a three-year deal with Charlotte, which finished ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference last season.

–Field Level Media

