ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC signing Premier League vet Ashley Westwood

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dcDp_0k18Bx1000

Charlotte FC are signing Premier League veteran Ashley Westwood from the English club Burnley, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The 32-year-old defensive midfielder made 286 appearances in England’s top flight with Burnley and Aston Villa from 2012-22.

He started 26 matches in 2021-22 before sustaining a broken ankle in April. He has not appeared in a game this season since Burnley’s relegation to the EFL Championship.

The “TurfCast” podcast reported that Westwood will receive a three-year deal with Charlotte, which finished ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference last season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy