nationalfisherman.com

Close call for historic Maryland skipjack

The historic sail-powered skipjack Rebecca T. Ruark will not be going out dredging oysters in January this year as a freak accident has taken the oldest Maryland skipjack out of commission. On Dec. 27, a driver of a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck ran through a shoreline piling at Dogwood Harbor...
Ocean City Today

Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments

Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Dream of Spring at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show

Whenever you find yourself growing grim; whenever it is a damp, drizzly January; whenever you find yourself involuntarily pausing before new boat ads and checking out the boat reviews in every magazine you read; and especially whenever your winter blahs get the upper hand of you—then, it is high time for you to get to a boat show as quickly as you can.
Katie Cherrix

Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
WGMD Radio

Salisbury Man Crashes Truck into Historic Skipjack on Tilghman Island

Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a vehicle accident on December 27th. Deputies arriving at the scene found a pickup truck that had left the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in the Dogwood Harbor – the historic skipjack Rebecca T Ruark, which sustained extensive damage.
Cape Gazette

Upcoming Events at the Delaware and Maryland Beaches

With all of the Christmas and New Year's activities now behind us, it's time to settle in for the rest of the offseason at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and throughout the region. As with most years, weekly events really slow down between the first week of January and the...
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Va. Leaders Fight for Return of Prized Northern Neck Ginger Ale

Virginia’s Northern Neck (a.k.a. NNK), the peninsula between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers, is known for being the birthplace of three Presidents of the United States (Washington, Madison, and Monroe), supporting major seafood industries and providing summer memories to vacationers who “go to the river”. Many of those summer memories include traditional crab feasts, but the beverage for many for nearly a century was not beer, iced tea, nor Coke but Northern Neck Ginger Ale. This soda was produced in Montross, the county seat of NNK’s Westmoreland County. Locals brought it along for water activities from crab potting to fishing and waterskiing.
