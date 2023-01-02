Read full article on original website
Ever Forward owner to pay $676,000 for oyster bar restoration in Chesapeake Bay
The Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to require the owner of the Ever Forward to pay $676,000 toward enhancing oyster bars.
Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D-plus
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An environmental group gave the Chesapeake Bay watershed a D-plus grade in an evaluation released on Thursday — the same grade earned in its last report two years ago. Efforts to restore the nation’s largest estuary are struggling to reduce agricultural pollution, the Chesapeake...
Close call for historic Maryland skipjack
The historic sail-powered skipjack Rebecca T. Ruark will not be going out dredging oysters in January this year as a freak accident has taken the oldest Maryland skipjack out of commission. On Dec. 27, a driver of a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck ran through a shoreline piling at Dogwood Harbor...
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
Dream of Spring at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show
Whenever you find yourself growing grim; whenever it is a damp, drizzly January; whenever you find yourself involuntarily pausing before new boat ads and checking out the boat reviews in every magazine you read; and especially whenever your winter blahs get the upper hand of you—then, it is high time for you to get to a boat show as quickly as you can.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Salisbury Man Crashes Truck into Historic Skipjack on Tilghman Island
Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a vehicle accident on December 27th. Deputies arriving at the scene found a pickup truck that had left the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in the Dogwood Harbor – the historic skipjack Rebecca T Ruark, which sustained extensive damage.
Upcoming Events at the Delaware and Maryland Beaches
With all of the Christmas and New Year's activities now behind us, it's time to settle in for the rest of the offseason at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and throughout the region. As with most years, weekly events really slow down between the first week of January and the...
This Small Maryland Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State?
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Maryland using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
For culling, food security, firearm deer hunting in Md. returns this weekend
For Maryland hunters using firearms, deer hunting season resumes this weekend in most parts of the state. In a news release, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources said hunting season will be open Jan. 6-7 in “Deer Management Region B,” which includes all but the westernmost counties in the state.
Counties in Maryland with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Maryland using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Va. Leaders Fight for Return of Prized Northern Neck Ginger Ale
Virginia’s Northern Neck (a.k.a. NNK), the peninsula between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers, is known for being the birthplace of three Presidents of the United States (Washington, Madison, and Monroe), supporting major seafood industries and providing summer memories to vacationers who “go to the river”. Many of those summer memories include traditional crab feasts, but the beverage for many for nearly a century was not beer, iced tea, nor Coke but Northern Neck Ginger Ale. This soda was produced in Montross, the county seat of NNK’s Westmoreland County. Locals brought it along for water activities from crab potting to fishing and waterskiing.
Troopers raise money, donate Christmas presents to children after parents die in crash
NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) - Authorities in Maryland say troopers helped a family over Christmas after their parents died in a crash. According to Maryland State Police, troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to purchase Christmas presents and gift cards for the Zeimer family.
'Winter Isn't Canceled': Big Weather Change Ahead For Northeast, Forecasters Say
The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeast has been experiencing isn't here to stay. Or as Jersey Shore meteorologist Steve DiMartino put it: "Winter isn't canceled." The winter warmup isn't unusual, DiMartino said, noting weather typically swings from one extreme to the other. And a colder weather is on the...
State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process
State had already put the lucrative but highly controversial contract on hold. The post State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process appeared first on Maryland Matters.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
