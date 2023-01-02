ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Missed Field Goal Started in 2022, Ended in ’23

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPKoR_0k18BlfW00

A video captured one of the most amazingly timed moments in college football history.

It might have been the most perfectly timed moment in college football history—unless you’re an Ohio State fan.

College football fans watched the Peach Bowl between the Buckeyes and Georgia go down to the final seconds of regulation and the final seconds of calendar year 2022. Down 42-41 with eight seconds to go in the national semifinal game, Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles lined up to attempt a potential winning field goal just as the ball start to drop in New York City’s Times Square to ring in the new year.

A video posted on Twitter shows the kick going airborne in 2022, and landing wide left in ’23.

The miss ended Ohio State’s season, started the new year, and sent Georgia to its second CFP national championship game in a row. You just can’t make this stuff up.

Georgia (14-0) will face TCU (13-1) on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET for the national championship.

Comments / 1

Jimbo
3d ago

I don't know what clocks they were looking at, but I was able to switch the TV channel, watch the celebration and then switch back to wait for the play to start. Media...please don't rewrite the story YOUR way!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Knowles: ‘We Didn’t Finish The Journey’

For all the strides Ohio State’s defense made from last year to this one, improving in every major defensive category, it fell flat when it mattered most. As had happened a month prior against Michigan, the Buckeyes were gashed by big plays against No. 1 Georgia and ultimately lost, although in a much closer contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
thechampionnewspaper.com

Peach Bowl grows from the pits into major cash crop

New Year’s Eve 1981 was probably the coldest sporting event and evening of my life; in 50-yard line seats in the very top row of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. My maternal grandmother, a Falcon’s season ticket holder, had given me the tickets, but I can remember very little about that entire evening other than the biting wind, freezing rain and my hot date – not quite charmed by the event or the smuggled bottle of holiday Seagrams. It wasn’t my worst New Year’s Eve, but the game portion – I don’t even remember who was playing – certainly made the bottom 10. My date Nancy tolerated the wind, sleet, and bitter temperatures, but it did not warm her into the New Year’s evening that I was hoping for. The stadium was half-empty, and many in those days thought the Peach Bowl was more the pits and limping along on its last legs.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former UGA star has been there, done that

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
hudsonvalleypress.com

Joy Watson Captures National HBCU Queen Title

NEWBURGH – There was something just so “confirming” about the moment for Joy Watson…one that further seemed to symbolize the importance- beauty of her life-altering journey. Watson, representing her Virginia State University campus as the 94th elected Miss VSU, was in Atlanta, Georgia at the prestigious...
ATLANTA, GA
Garden & Gun

Expert Selections from Atlanta’s New Cheese Shrine

Raymond Hook was living in San Francisco when his business associate emailed him about opening a cheese shop in Atlanta. Hook, a cheesemonger with decades of experience, was interested under one condition: “Only if it can be the greatest cheese shop we could make,” he replied. Capella Cheese,...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

‘Atlanta Magazine’ names Rashad Richey Best Talk Radio Personality … again

Emmy nominated broadcaster, news analyst, business executive, college dean, university professor, lecturer, entrepreneur, and advocate, Dr. Rashad Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube. As host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK where he was recently voted Best Talk Radio Personality in the reader’s choice edition of Atlanta Magazine (first African-American to receive this distinction more than once), Dr. Richey balances multiple platforms daily and is well-known nationally as thought leader for policy reform, racial justice, and youth advocacy. Richey was also named Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council in Uproar Over Lack of Blacks in Leadership Roles

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman came under heavy fire on Tuesday for not appointing Black women councilmembers to leadership roles as he made committee assignments for the 2023 year. He has since reconsidered the assignments under heated criticism for his lapse in judgment and announced moments before the council’s first meeting of the new year, that he was replacing Councilmember Matt Westmoreland with Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet to chair the zoning committee.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks

ATLANTA - A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
ATLANTA, GA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

122K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy