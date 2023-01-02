ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County could see $180,000 houses if leaders enter a partnership with a housing company that specializes in low-cost construction, the company's CEO told the area's state senators and representatives Thursday. Offsitek company leaders presented their idea as a solution to Horry County's growth...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SC has record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Commerce released its 2022 industry recruitment results, announcing a total capital investment of $10.27 billion. This marks the single largest capital investment year in the state's history. The investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs. “It's...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfxb.com

New South Carolina Legislation

On New Year’s Day, new legislation went into effect for the state of South Carolina. The Comprehensive Tax Reduction Act is one of many bills passed to assist the palmetto state financially. The top income tax for South Carolina has dropped from 7% to 6 1/2%. The plan is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
nsjonline.com

MULLER: The Christmas catastrophe near miss

For the holidays this year, Duke Energy gave more than 500,000 customers the “gift” of rolling blackouts across North and South Carolina during one of the region’s coldest weekends in decades. Overwhelming demand for electricity during the arctic plunge on Christmas Eve led Duke Energy to impose...
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina

Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Department of Labor fines SC restaurant group for breaking child labor laws

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A restaurant group in South Carolina was fined thousands of dollars following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that revealed illegal practices involving underaged employees at several fast food restaurants in the state. Newberry Restaurant Group, which operates 14 Arby's locations in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana

S.C. — The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store have helped him cope with chemotherapy side effects. “I had...
GEORGIA STATE

