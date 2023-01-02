Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month
South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
wpde.com
New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County could see $180,000 houses if leaders enter a partnership with a housing company that specializes in low-cost construction, the company's CEO told the area's state senators and representatives Thursday. Offsitek company leaders presented their idea as a solution to Horry County's growth...
wpde.com
SC has record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Commerce released its 2022 industry recruitment results, announcing a total capital investment of $10.27 billion. This marks the single largest capital investment year in the state's history. The investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs. “It's...
wpde.com
SC Public Service Commission continue hearing from customers on Duke Energy price increase
WPDE — The South Carolina Public Service Commission is hearing from Duke Energy customers as it relates to their request for a rate increase. Duke Energy filed the application to increase its rates by 14.4% with the public service commission of South Carolina in September of 2022. The average...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach, Charleston rank among top 10 growing US cities, U-Haul study says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — U-Haul ranked the Myrtle Beach area as the No. 7 U.S. Growth City of 2022. People arriving in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach area in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 1% over 2021 while departures fell 1%, according to the company's study. Do-it-yourself...
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
wpde.com
High prices, demand & interest: SC home buyers face new challenges in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The new year is bringing new challenges for home buyers across the nation as interest rates soar, and buying power stays the same. Right now, prospective Myrtle Beach home buyers are facing a double-edged sword, high prices and high demand. Coastal Carolina Association of...
South Carolina bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session. The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’ involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height. Critics have […]
wfxb.com
New South Carolina Legislation
On New Year’s Day, new legislation went into effect for the state of South Carolina. The Comprehensive Tax Reduction Act is one of many bills passed to assist the palmetto state financially. The top income tax for South Carolina has dropped from 7% to 6 1/2%. The plan is...
wpde.com
SC gas prices rise over the past week, according to GasBuddy survey
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices in South Carolina are on the rise. Over the past week gasoline prices have risen 19.7 cents per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. However, prices in South Carolina are 8.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 9.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
nsjonline.com
MULLER: The Christmas catastrophe near miss
For the holidays this year, Duke Energy gave more than 500,000 customers the “gift” of rolling blackouts across North and South Carolina during one of the region’s coldest weekends in decades. Overwhelming demand for electricity during the arctic plunge on Christmas Eve led Duke Energy to impose...
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
live5news.com
SC gas prices start 2023 with a sharp increase over last week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina saw a sharp jump over the last week as prices jumped 19.7 cents bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $2.92, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas was...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina
Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
wpde.com
Department of Labor fines SC restaurant group for breaking child labor laws
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A restaurant group in South Carolina was fined thousands of dollars following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that revealed illegal practices involving underaged employees at several fast food restaurants in the state. Newberry Restaurant Group, which operates 14 Arby's locations in...
wpde.com
SC Public Service Commission hears customer opinions on Duke Energy rate hike request
WPDE — The South Carolina Public Service Commission is hearing from Duke Energy customers as it relates to the request for a rate increase. Duke Energy filed the application to increase its rates by 14.4% with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina in September of 2022. The average...
These are the largest Mega Millions wins in South Carolina history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The first […]
WJCL
South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana
S.C. — The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store have helped him cope with chemotherapy side effects. “I had...
Comments / 0