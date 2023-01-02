Read full article on original website
5 Stocks in S&P 500 ETF With 40% Gains in 2022
The S&P 500 wrapped up its worst year since 2008, tumbling 20%. Persistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The combination has sparked fears of a recession anytime soon. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
BAH - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its solutions business...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th
DLNG - Free Report) : This company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Attractive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios
The price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple enjoys wide-scale popularity among investors seeking stocks trading at a bargain. In addition to being a widely-used tool for screening stocks, P/E is a popular metric to work out the fair market value of a firm. But even this ubiquitously used valuation multiple has a few downsides.
Bear of the Day: Target (TGT)
TGT - Free Report) stock was a pandemic and post-covid superstar. Target, like many others, failed to adapt to quickly changing consumer shopping patterns that caused it to suffer a rough 2022, full of inventory issues, lagging sales, and more. Target’s earnings outlook has continued to plummet for FY22, FY23,...
5 S&P 500 Banks With Solid Dividend Yield Amid Recession Risk
The banking industry seems well-capitalized to gain from a higher interest rate regime. The minutes from the last FOMC meeting underscored the central bank’s resolve to keep the interest rates high till inflation numbers cool down reasonably. The Federal Reserve officials noted that they would be required to maintain a “restrictive policy stance” until data gave proper indications of inflation pressures easing.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 5th
EPC - Free Report) is a manufactures and markets personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days. Itron (. ITRI - Free Report) is a technology company and one of the leading global suppliers of a...
Here's Why Hold is an Apt Strategy for NMI Holdings (NMIH) Now
NMIH - Free Report) growing U.S. mortgage insurance market, higher single premium policy cancellations and flexible liquidity make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMI Holdings’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.38, indicating a 23.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 8.9% higher revenues of $528.5 million.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Now
ZBH - Free Report) is gaining from an ongoing business recovery from the COVID-led pandemic impact. The company has been working to strengthen its foothold in emerging markets that provide long-term opportunities for growth. However, consistent pricing pressure and rising costs do not bode well. In the past year, the...
2 Stocks to Buy For "Safer" Exposure to China
SBUX - Free Report) The first stock on the list is a very familiar name. Starbucks has over 6,000 stores in China, but its headquarters and upper management is in Seattle, Washington. Starbucks will get a significant boost from mainland China reopening. In fact, at the end of the company’s...
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
XWEB - Free Report) , Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (. CNCR - Free Report) , Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (. XRT - Free Report) , and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (. QCLN - Free Report) , are poised to outperform in the coming...
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
IKTSY or FDS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
IKTSY - Free Report) or FactSet Research (. FDS - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a...
Reasons to Add Apogee (APOG) Stock to Your Portfolio
APOG - Free Report) delivered sequential improvements in adjusted earnings per share in the last six quarters, which is impressive, considering the ongoing supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. This has been aided by continued strong performances in Architectural Framing Systems and Architectural Services segments, which are expected to continue. Pricing actions, benefits from completed restructuring actions, cost-saving actions, and efforts to improve productivity and efficiency will also drive APOG’s results.
Should SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
QUS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $898.54 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Waste Connections (WCN) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Best Buy (BBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
BBY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.07, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer...
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
BSM - Free Report) closed at $15.50, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the partnership that owns mineral...
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (. AGNC - Free Report) closed at $10.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's...
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Gains 29% in a Year: Will the Rally Last?
RGA - Free Report) have rallied 29.3% in a year against the industry’s decline of 13%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have declined 14.1% and 19.3%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $9.5 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 0.4 million.
