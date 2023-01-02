KCSO gives cause of death for man found dead in Lamont park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead in a Lamont park on Dec. 12, according to a release from the office.

KCSO said Carlos Manuel Ramirez, 20, of Lamont, was found dead at a park located on the 10000 block of San Diego Street. Officials said Ramirez’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. His body was found at 7:50 a.m.

