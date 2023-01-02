Read full article on original website
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
Clemson Starting Safety Andrew Mukuba Returning to School
Clemson kept their secondary run in place, as Andrew Mukuba announced his return to the Tigers' program Thursday.
Clemson Starting Safety Will Return in 2023
Jalyn Phillips announced Thursday that he is playing for Clemson next season.
Orange Bowl Reflects New Tennessee Culture
Tennessee defeated Clemson down several impact players, reflecting the new environment the Volunteers have cultivated.
dawgnation.com
Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal
The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
Players, Coach Proud of Klubnik’s Performance
Cade Klubnik became the first quarterback in Clemson history to make his first career start in a bowl game. He then went on to do other firsts for a Clemson quarterback in a bowl game.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan pulls off the ultimate troll on Dabo Swinney after Clemson’s loss in Orange Bowl
A Tennessee Vols fan pulled off the ultimate troll this week on Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. After the Vols’ 31-14 win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, a Vols fan named Will had $100 worth of burgers sent to the Tigers’ football facility in South Carolina.
247Sports
ACC Baseball Preview (Pt. 1): Boston College, Clemson, NC State
The 2023 College Baseball season begins in 44 days (February 17th). Florida State baseball will kick off the Link Jarrett era against James Madison University. After three weekends of non-conference competition, the Seminoles will enter a grueling conference schedule. Seven ACC teams are included in Perfect Game's top 25 preseason rankings, including three top 10 teams (No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 7 Louisville, and No. 9 Miami). FSU is scheduled to play six of those seven teams.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 1 Practice Film of Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day one of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback and Clemson signee Christopher Vizzina.
Westside hires Lane as new head football coach
Westside High School has hired Brian Lane as their new head football coach.
WYFF4.com
Woodruff High School football head coach resigns
WOODRUFF, S.C. — Woodruff High School's football head coach Bradley Adams has resigned, Adams confirmed to WYFF News 4's Julia Morris on Tuesday. Adams is stepping down to pursue another coaching opportunity. Adams took over as Woodruff's head coach in 2018. Last season, the Wolverines went 6-6.
gsabusiness.com
Clemson University breaks ground on sports facilities expansion project
Clemson University Athletics has begun work on a comprehensive women’s sports expansion project. University officials and invited speakers recently celebrated the groundbreaking. Columbia firm Garvin Design Group and national sports architecture firm HNTB have worked together with Clemson Athletics and the lacrosse, gymnastics, and rowing programs since 2020, a...
FOX Carolina
City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heavy rain left a wave of flooding across the upstate. We learned neither neighbors or city managers were surprised to find Nettles Park underwater. “Luckily we’re not playing any softball or soccer here so it’s not that bad ‘’ said Clemson Park and Recreation...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Family-run golf course closes in Waterloo
The Rolling S Golf Club closed Saturday. The family-owned course was first established in 1961. A sign outside the course said it was closed due to the "current economic environment."
FOX Carolina
Crews preparing to work round-the-clock to repair Clemson apartment building
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Restoration crews are preparing to work 24-hour shifts to repair damage at a popular off-campus student apartment complex in Clemson. Last week the City of Clemson shut down part of the Dockside apartment complex after single-digit temperatures caused pipes to freeze and burst. Fire Marshal...
Check your ticket! Someone in NC wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One lucky North Carolinian won $1 million during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased from The I market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The […]
WYFF4.com
Caught on camera: UPS driver in South Carolina takes a moment to fix American flag
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A delivery driver in Greenville, South Carolina, was caught on camera doing something nice for the folks he was dropping off a package to. Many of us woke up Wednesday morning to heavy rain, things out of place in our yards and debris in our yards.
Soldier from the Upstate dies during deployment
A soldier from the Upstate who died during deployment is being brought back to the area to be laid to rest. Specialist River Lee Bowling of Six Mile, died December 18th while deployed in Washington, DC.
