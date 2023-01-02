ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

dawgnation.com

Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal

The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

ACC Baseball Preview (Pt. 1): Boston College, Clemson, NC State

The 2023 College Baseball season begins in 44 days (February 17th). Florida State baseball will kick off the Link Jarrett era against James Madison University. After three weekends of non-conference competition, the Seminoles will enter a grueling conference schedule. Seven ACC teams are included in Perfect Game's top 25 preseason rankings, including three top 10 teams (No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 7 Louisville, and No. 9 Miami). FSU is scheduled to play six of those seven teams.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Woodruff High School football head coach resigns

WOODRUFF, S.C. — Woodruff High School's football head coach Bradley Adams has resigned, Adams confirmed to WYFF News 4's Julia Morris on Tuesday. Adams is stepping down to pursue another coaching opportunity. Adams took over as Woodruff's head coach in 2018. Last season, the Wolverines went 6-6.
WOODRUFF, SC
gsabusiness.com

Clemson University breaks ground on sports facilities expansion project

Clemson University Athletics has begun work on a comprehensive women’s sports expansion project. University officials and invited speakers recently celebrated the groundbreaking. Columbia firm Garvin Design Group and national sports architecture firm HNTB have worked together with Clemson Athletics and the lacrosse, gymnastics, and rowing programs since 2020, a...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heavy rain left a wave of flooding across the upstate. We learned neither neighbors or city managers were surprised to find Nettles Park underwater. “Luckily we’re not playing any softball or soccer here so it’s not that bad ‘’ said Clemson Park and Recreation...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews preparing to work round-the-clock to repair Clemson apartment building

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Restoration crews are preparing to work 24-hour shifts to repair damage at a popular off-campus student apartment complex in Clemson. Last week the City of Clemson shut down part of the Dockside apartment complex after single-digit temperatures caused pipes to freeze and burst. Fire Marshal...
CLEMSON, SC

