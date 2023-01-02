The 2023 College Baseball season begins in 44 days (February 17th). Florida State baseball will kick off the Link Jarrett era against James Madison University. After three weekends of non-conference competition, the Seminoles will enter a grueling conference schedule. Seven ACC teams are included in Perfect Game's top 25 preseason rankings, including three top 10 teams (No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 7 Louisville, and No. 9 Miami). FSU is scheduled to play six of those seven teams.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO