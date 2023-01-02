Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Thomson basketball player shows ultimate sign of sportsmanship
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During a basketball game between Thomson High and Glenn Hills High School, one of the players from Thomson allowed an autistic player to score for Glenn Hills. A fan tells us this moment made the player’s day and was the best example of sportsmanship he’s ever...
Golf Digest
Masters ticket prices for 2023 go way up, but they still remain the best deal in sports
The most coveted ticket in golf just got a bit pricier. Not that you'll hear anyone complaining. As we've documented many times through the years, attending the Masters is no small feat. One recent study came to the conclusion that golf fans have a 0.55 percent chance of winning the ticket lottery meaning your odds of winning the actual lottery aren't much better.
insideradio.com
Cody Blaine Jackson
Cody Blaine Jackson is added to mornings at Beasley Media Group country “Kicks 99” WKXC Augusta, GA. Jackson, who also serves as the cluster Digital PD, joins Bryan “Dub” Axelson for the re-christened “Wake Up Crew with Dub and Cody.” Jackson fills the morning show co-host role most recently held by Jess Poxson.
WRDW-TV
Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two weeks later. In the Renew family, Jojo here is the king. Dr. Margaret and Tom Renew, Jojo’s parents say, “Jojo is our baby.”. When the 2-year-old king Charles cavalier...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: AU Physician discusses cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical but stable condition Wednesday after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati Monday evening. Dr. Max Bursey, Service Chief of Emergency Medicine and Critical Care at Augusta University Health, spoke with FOX54's Jared Eggleston about the case.
WRDW-TV
Enter your photo in Brick Pond’s first competition
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you like photography, and visiting Brick Pond Park, the Arts and Heritage Center wants to showcase your work. We got to see how local photographers can get involved. The Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta wants you to enter “Hit the Bricks,” Brick...
Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack
ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
WJBF.com
New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway
New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway.
WRDW-TV
What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some new developments could bring more changes for the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta. Local leaders suffered a defeat last year when voters turned down the final $235 million needed to finish a transformation project for the arena. But now the Augusta-Richmond...
Longtime Burke County High School Head Football Coach Eric Parker announces retirement
Eric Parker announced his retirement as head football coach at Burke County High School on Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Burke County Public School System.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Augusta
Augusta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Augusta.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Land of Scrubs opens in Barnwell
Steven Fredette opened Land of Scrubs & Kids Wear in November 2022 to cater to the needs of essential workers in Barnwell County. The idea for the Main Street store came to Fredette after marrying a nurse and becoming privy to the needs of scrub-wearing professionals.
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
WJBF.com
UC Medical Center - Demar Hamlin update 1/5
UC Medical Center - Demar Hamlin update 1/5
WRDW-TV
Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
New developments in Evans Towne Center looking to bring in business
Buzzed Bull Creamery, Roll on In, and now Stay Social Tap and Table have closed in the Meybohm Building of Evans Towne Center. But, new developments could change the future of the area.
thepeoplesentinel.com
County-wide 'pickle-crack' outbreak
Known as the lovechild of badminton, tennis, and ping-pong, pickleball has been rapidly growing in the U.S. since the 1960s, and in the last two years, in Barnwell County. Although there are not yet official places to play in the county, a lack of courts has not stopped those who caught the pickleball bug from enjoying the sport meant for all ages.
WJBF.com
Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack
Elderly man's ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham.
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
