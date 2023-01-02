ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

WATCH: Thomson basketball player shows ultimate sign of sportsmanship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During a basketball game between Thomson High and Glenn Hills High School, one of the players from Thomson allowed an autistic player to score for Glenn Hills. A fan tells us this moment made the player’s day and was the best example of sportsmanship he’s ever...
THOMSON, GA
Golf Digest

Masters ticket prices for 2023 go way up, but they still remain the best deal in sports

The most coveted ticket in golf just got a bit pricier. Not that you'll hear anyone complaining. As we've documented many times through the years, attending the Masters is no small feat. One recent study came to the conclusion that golf fans have a 0.55 percent chance of winning the ticket lottery meaning your odds of winning the actual lottery aren't much better.
AUGUSTA, GA
insideradio.com

Cody Blaine Jackson

Cody Blaine Jackson is added to mornings at Beasley Media Group country “Kicks 99” WKXC Augusta, GA. Jackson, who also serves as the cluster Digital PD, joins Bryan “Dub” Axelson for the re-christened “Wake Up Crew with Dub and Cody.” Jackson fills the morning show co-host role most recently held by Jess Poxson.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two weeks later. In the Renew family, Jojo here is the king. Dr. Margaret and Tom Renew, Jojo’s parents say, “Jojo is our baby.”. When the 2-year-old king Charles cavalier...
EVANS, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: AU Physician discusses cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical but stable condition Wednesday after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati Monday evening. Dr. Max Bursey, Service Chief of Emergency Medicine and Critical Care at Augusta University Health, spoke with FOX54's Jared Eggleston about the case.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Enter your photo in Brick Pond’s first competition

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you like photography, and visiting Brick Pond Park, the Arts and Heritage Center wants to showcase your work. We got to see how local photographers can get involved. The Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta wants you to enter “Hit the Bricks,” Brick...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack

ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF.com

New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway

New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway. New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway. Dozens of power lines and trees fallen due to severe …. Augusta leaders pushing a new CSPLOST to put before voters to fund a new James Brown Arena. ‘They know...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some new developments could bring more changes for the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta. Local leaders suffered a defeat last year when voters turned down the final $235 million needed to finish a transformation project for the arena. But now the Augusta-Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Land of Scrubs opens in Barnwell

Steven Fredette opened Land of Scrubs & Kids Wear in November 2022 to cater to the needs of essential workers in Barnwell County. The idea for the Main Street store came to Fredette after marrying a nurse and becoming privy to the needs of scrub-wearing professionals.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

UC Medical Center - Demar Hamlin update 1/5

Dozens of power lines and trees fallen due to severe …. Augusta leaders pushing a new CSPLOST to put before voters to fund a new James Brown Arena. ‘They know better;’ Catalytic converters stolen from …. NewsChannel 6 at 5. New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
AUGUSTA, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

County-wide 'pickle-crack' outbreak

Known as the lovechild of badminton, tennis, and ping-pong, pickleball has been rapidly growing in the U.S. since the 1960s, and in the last two years, in Barnwell County. Although there are not yet official places to play in the county, a lack of courts has not stopped those who caught the pickleball bug from enjoying the sport meant for all ages.
WJBF.com

Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack

Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham. Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack. Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham. Burke County Budget Battle. Pregnant woman leads officers on high-speed chase. Pregnant woman leads officers on...
AUGUSTA, GA

