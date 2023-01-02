ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shakur Stevenson Believes That Vasiliy Lomachenko Is Limited In Skills

The days of Shakur Stevenson squeezing down his ever-growing frame to the 130-pound limit are officially behind him. After failing to make weight, and subsequently losing WBO and WBC super featherweight titles as a result, Stevenson, following his masterful performance against Robson Conceicao, announced that moving forward, he will now compete as a full-fledged lightweight.
Jaron Ennis says Rashedi Ellis is faking about interest in fighting him

By Jake Tiernan: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says Rashedi Ellis wasn’t being truthful when he expressed interest in fighting him. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) said had could have fought Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) on Saturday’s card, but he wanted more money. Boots Ennis took that to mean that Rashedi simply wasn’t interested in fighting him.
ESPN Boxing Reporter Throws Low Blow At Gervonta Davis

By Vince Dwriter: Eleven days prior to his January 7 bout with Hector Luis Garcia, WBA (regular) champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested in Parkland, Florida, on domestic violence charges, but on the following day, he was released after his bond was set at $1,000. The 28-year-old Davis...
PARKLAND, FL
Joshua – Fury or Joshua-Wilder happens in 2023 says Frank Smith

By Barry Holbrook: Frank Smith of Matchroom Boxing says Anthony Joshua will fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury in 2023. Smith says he’s pretty sure the fight with WBC heavyweight champion Fury will take place this year, but what gives him some misgivings is how Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) talks about retiring so frequently.
Oleksandr Usyk rated above Wladimir Klitschko by Peter Fury

By Barry Holbrook: Peter Fury rates IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as a more well-round fighter than former two-time champ Wladimir Klitschko was during his career. Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs) dominated the heavyweight division from 2004 until 2015 when he was finally dethroned at age 39 by Tyson Fury. Usyk...
Gervonta Davis on Hector Garcia: “He wants to take my spot”

By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is concerned that his opponent for Saturday, undefeated Hector Luis Garcia, wants to knock him off the top of the hill and take his spot as the next big star in the sport. Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) has already put a damper...
WASHINGTON, DC
Jaron Ennis ready to catch the big fish Errol Spence after Saturday’s fight

By Adam Baskin: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be ready go deep sea fishing to capture the biggest prize fish Errol Spence Jr next if he successfully defeats Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) this Saturday, January 7th, in their battle for the vacant interim IBF welterweight title. Jaron Ennis...
Amir Khan tells Ryan Garcia how to defeat Gervonta Davis

By Dan Ambrose: Amir Khan believes he has the kryptonite strategy that Ryan Garcia can use to turn the Superman-like Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis into a more beatable opponent in April when/if the two meet up on Showtime PPV. Khan’s advice for Ryan is rather obvious stuff that pretty...
Regis Prograis on Teofimo Lopez: “Mentally, he’s not there”

By Jim Calfa: Regis Prograis says Teofimo Lopez is “mentally crumbling” at this stage of his career, and he doesn’t believe he has any intentions of fighting him. Teofimo’s recent performance against Sandor Martin on December 10th was every bit as bad as his dismal efforts in his loss to George Kambosos Jr in 2021.
Sergio Martinez on Gennadiy Golovkin: “I can give him a boxing lesson”

By Jim Calfa: Former two-division world champion Sergio Martinez is hoping to get a title shot against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023. Martinez is convinced that he can give Golovkin a boxing lesson, and he’s eager to be allowed to try and do that. He believes that he’s going to get that title shot this year.
Murodjon Akhmadaliev defends against Marlon Tapales in the spring

By Craig Daly: IBF/WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) defends against his #1 IBF ranked contender Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs) next in the spring in a fight that is said to be taking place outside of the United States. Akhmadaliev will be making his fourth defense...
Efe Ajagba battles Stephan Shaw on Jan.14th in New York on ESPN

Ajagba-Shaw & Guido Vianello-Jonnie Rice heavyweight doubleheader will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Shaw replaces Oscar Rivas, who was forced to withdraw with an injury. The matchups have changed, but a high-octane heavyweight doubleheader will still go down Saturday, Jan....
VERONA, NY
LIVE: Tank Davis Vs. Hector Garcia Showtime Press Conference

Undefeated Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis Defends WBA Lightweight Title Against Unbeaten World Champion Hector Luis Garcia Saturday, January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Davis has established himself as one of boxing’s hottest, must-see attractions, capturing five world titles through three divisions, and will need to...
WASHINGTON, DC

