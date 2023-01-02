Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Believes That Vasiliy Lomachenko Is Limited In Skills
The days of Shakur Stevenson squeezing down his ever-growing frame to the 130-pound limit are officially behind him. After failing to make weight, and subsequently losing WBO and WBC super featherweight titles as a result, Stevenson, following his masterful performance against Robson Conceicao, announced that moving forward, he will now compete as a full-fledged lightweight.
BoxingNews24.com
Hector Luis Garcia final press conference quotes for Gervonta Davis fight on Saturday
By Jim Calfa: Hector Luis Garcia let the media know on Thursday at the final press conference that the “real Garcia” was standing before them ahead of Saturday’s fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME®
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis says Rashedi Ellis is faking about interest in fighting him
By Jake Tiernan: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says Rashedi Ellis wasn’t being truthful when he expressed interest in fighting him. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) said had could have fought Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) on Saturday’s card, but he wanted more money. Boots Ennis took that to mean that Rashedi simply wasn’t interested in fighting him.
BoxingNews24.com
ESPN Boxing Reporter Throws Low Blow At Gervonta Davis
By Vince Dwriter: Eleven days prior to his January 7 bout with Hector Luis Garcia, WBA (regular) champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested in Parkland, Florida, on domestic violence charges, but on the following day, he was released after his bond was set at $1,000. The 28-year-old Davis...
MMAmania.com
Watch ESPN hosts Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim send love, support, and respect to embattled UFC boss Dana White
Outspoken ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, who previously told the sports world he didn’t like women competing in mixed martial arts (MMA), addressed the Dana White situation on “First Take” earlier this week alongside co-host Molly Qerim. The UFC President recently made headlines for slapping his wife...
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua – Fury or Joshua-Wilder happens in 2023 says Frank Smith
By Barry Holbrook: Frank Smith of Matchroom Boxing says Anthony Joshua will fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury in 2023. Smith says he’s pretty sure the fight with WBC heavyweight champion Fury will take place this year, but what gives him some misgivings is how Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) talks about retiring so frequently.
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk rated above Wladimir Klitschko by Peter Fury
By Barry Holbrook: Peter Fury rates IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as a more well-round fighter than former two-time champ Wladimir Klitschko was during his career. Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs) dominated the heavyweight division from 2004 until 2015 when he was finally dethroned at age 39 by Tyson Fury. Usyk...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis on Hector Garcia: “He wants to take my spot”
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is concerned that his opponent for Saturday, undefeated Hector Luis Garcia, wants to knock him off the top of the hill and take his spot as the next big star in the sport. Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) has already put a damper...
BoxingNews24.com
Boots Ennis says Errol Spence has 120 days to fight him after next bout
By Dan Ambrose: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis confirmed to the media on Thursday that IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr has 120 days to defend against him after his next fight in April. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) still must defeat Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) this Saturday night in...
BoxingNews24.com
Hector Garcia says he’ll beat Tank Davis by being “smarter fighter”
By Sam Volz: Hector Luis Garcia says he’s going to defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis by using his ring smarts to have his hand raised on Saturday night on Showtime PPV. The card beings at 9 p.m. ET. Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) feels good heading into Saturday’s match...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis ready to catch the big fish Errol Spence after Saturday’s fight
By Adam Baskin: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be ready go deep sea fishing to capture the biggest prize fish Errol Spence Jr next if he successfully defeats Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) this Saturday, January 7th, in their battle for the vacant interim IBF welterweight title. Jaron Ennis...
BoxingNews24.com
Amir Khan tells Ryan Garcia how to defeat Gervonta Davis
By Dan Ambrose: Amir Khan believes he has the kryptonite strategy that Ryan Garcia can use to turn the Superman-like Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis into a more beatable opponent in April when/if the two meet up on Showtime PPV. Khan’s advice for Ryan is rather obvious stuff that pretty...
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis on Teofimo Lopez: “Mentally, he’s not there”
By Jim Calfa: Regis Prograis says Teofimo Lopez is “mentally crumbling” at this stage of his career, and he doesn’t believe he has any intentions of fighting him. Teofimo’s recent performance against Sandor Martin on December 10th was every bit as bad as his dismal efforts in his loss to George Kambosos Jr in 2021.
BoxingNews24.com
Sergio Martinez on Gennadiy Golovkin: “I can give him a boxing lesson”
By Jim Calfa: Former two-division world champion Sergio Martinez is hoping to get a title shot against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023. Martinez is convinced that he can give Golovkin a boxing lesson, and he’s eager to be allowed to try and do that. He believes that he’s going to get that title shot this year.
BoxingNews24.com
Murodjon Akhmadaliev defends against Marlon Tapales in the spring
By Craig Daly: IBF/WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) defends against his #1 IBF ranked contender Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs) next in the spring in a fight that is said to be taking place outside of the United States. Akhmadaliev will be making his fourth defense...
BoxingNews24.com
Efe Ajagba battles Stephan Shaw on Jan.14th in New York on ESPN
Ajagba-Shaw & Guido Vianello-Jonnie Rice heavyweight doubleheader will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Shaw replaces Oscar Rivas, who was forced to withdraw with an injury. The matchups have changed, but a high-octane heavyweight doubleheader will still go down Saturday, Jan....
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Tank Davis Vs. Hector Garcia Showtime Press Conference
Undefeated Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis Defends WBA Lightweight Title Against Unbeaten World Champion Hector Luis Garcia Saturday, January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Davis has established himself as one of boxing’s hottest, must-see attractions, capturing five world titles through three divisions, and will need to...
