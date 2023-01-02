ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Colorado-based management company for Colony Apartments responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a third of the people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home, and tenants say property management, Monroe Group, has been unresponsive to their concerns. On Tuesday, December 27, tenants told Columbia Police that they had spent several days without...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

On Your Side: Elevator repaired after weeks of headaches for seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seniors at a set of apartments are breathing a sign of relief now that their elevator is working. It's been weeks since Louise Mayes says the elevator in the AHEPA 284 apartments on Pelham Drive in Columbia stopped working. She lives on the second floor, and the only way she's been able to get down and out of the building is by struggling down the stairs.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Town moves forward for proposed main street

At the town council meeting on December 20, local residents were vocalizing their opposition to plans for a possible “main street” in Irmo as the council voted to bring in a real estate acquisition firm to help in the development. “Some of the residents are under the impression...
IRMO, SC
constructiondive.com

Gilbane to lead $300M South Carolina health sciences campus construction

Project: University of South Carolina’s BullStreet District health sciences campus. The University of South Carolina has selected Providence, Rhode Island-based builder Gilbane Building Co. to lead the planning, design, development and construction of the university’s health sciences campus in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, according to a university press release.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter setting the table for some delicious development

SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Columbia City District 2 Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman has died at just 40 years old. Sources confirmed Newman died Tuesday night. At 27, he was the youngest person ever to hold a seat on the city’s council. He also served as a prosecutor with the fifth circuit solicitor’s office.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday the City of Columbia announced plans for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dr celebration. The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at MLK Park, 2300 Green St. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Ridgeway

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets: A Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold last week in Ridgeway, South Carolina. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
RIDGEWAY, SC
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington-Richland School District Five to host teacher recruitment event

Lexington-Richland School District Five will hold its 2023 Teacher Recruitment Event on January 7 to give educators seeking employment in the district an opportunity to talk one-on-one with administrators. The recruitment event will provide opportunities for those near and far, with an in-person event and virtual event happening simultaneously. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

