Richland District Two makes no decisions on Superintendent's contract
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland District Two hosted a special called board meeting on Thursday, and on the agenda was the Superintendent's contract, which raised concerns for a lot of people in the community. In June of last year, Governor Henry McMaster called for an investigation of the Richland Two...
City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
Colorado-based management company for Colony Apartments responds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a third of the people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home, and tenants say property management, Monroe Group, has been unresponsive to their concerns. On Tuesday, December 27, tenants told Columbia Police that they had spent several days without...
On Your Side: Elevator repaired after weeks of headaches for seniors
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seniors at a set of apartments are breathing a sign of relief now that their elevator is working. It's been weeks since Louise Mayes says the elevator in the AHEPA 284 apartments on Pelham Drive in Columbia stopped working. She lives on the second floor, and the only way she's been able to get down and out of the building is by struggling down the stairs.
Town moves forward for proposed main street
At the town council meeting on December 20, local residents were vocalizing their opposition to plans for a possible “main street” in Irmo as the council voted to bring in a real estate acquisition firm to help in the development. “Some of the residents are under the impression...
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
Regional Medical Center working on community health plan to address the tri-county's most prevalent health issues
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center is in the process of coming up with a plan to meet the health needs of people in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg counties. These needs were identified in a community health needs assessment. The assessment has identified some of the...
Paratransit outages at Santee-Wateree Transit to last until next week
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Riders with disabilities in the Sumter area who use the Santee-Wateree Regional Transportation Authority have been without a ride since Tuesday and could be until next week. Tremain Wiggins uses the Paratransit to get to work every day and was one of 22 people who...
New retail business, a park expansion, and restaurants coming to Town of Lexington in 2023
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midlands, and they have even more growth planned for the new year. In the last year, Mayor Steve MacDougall says he and the town council have made a lot of changes they are proud of.
Gilbane to lead $300M South Carolina health sciences campus construction
Project: University of South Carolina’s BullStreet District health sciences campus. The University of South Carolina has selected Providence, Rhode Island-based builder Gilbane Building Co. to lead the planning, design, development and construction of the university’s health sciences campus in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, according to a university press release.
Sumter setting the table for some delicious development
SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Columbia City District 2 Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman has died at just 40 years old. Sources confirmed Newman died Tuesday night. At 27, he was the youngest person ever to hold a seat on the city’s council. He also served as a prosecutor with the fifth circuit solicitor’s office.
Superintendent Elect Ellen Weaver addresses teacher recruitment task force
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The statewide Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force met for the first time this year at the Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia. The 17-member task force, made up of state lawmakers and educators, is set to come up with new ways to recruit and keep teachers in South Carolina's public schools.
Storms bring flooding advisory to Midlands roads, highways until 1:15 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An areal flood warning has been issued for Midlands counties due to the amount of rain accumulating from passing storms. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said the flood advisory is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. At 11:13 a.m. EST, Doppler radar indicated...
Midlands produce farmers bouncing back after Christmas cold snap
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Many produce farmers are recovering from weather-related losses following a Christmas cold snap in the Midlands last week. Livingston Farms is based in the Orangeburg County town of Woodford. They're bouncing back after the cold snap claimed many of their crops including greens like kale and collards.
City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday the City of Columbia announced plans for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dr celebration. The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at MLK Park, 2300 Green St. Notice a spelling...
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Ridgeway
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets: A Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold last week in Ridgeway, South Carolina. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
Fire chief gives update on Colony Apartment evacuations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after problems at the Colony Apartments forced residents to evacuate their homes, many still aren't able to move in. Viola Simmons says Columbia Police knocked on her door last Tuesday night and said she would need to be evacuated. She is a resident...
Lexington-Richland School District Five to host teacher recruitment event
Lexington-Richland School District Five will hold its 2023 Teacher Recruitment Event on January 7 to give educators seeking employment in the district an opportunity to talk one-on-one with administrators. The recruitment event will provide opportunities for those near and far, with an in-person event and virtual event happening simultaneously. The...
