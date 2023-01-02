ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Distractify

Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple

Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
FanBuzz

Eric Musselman's Wife Danyelle is a Former ESPN Anchor

The Arkansas Razorbacks punched their ticket to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 after beating Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts in the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament. A big reason for the Hogs' success is the man in charge: men's basketball coach Eric Musselman. Musselman has endured...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
NJ.com

Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach

More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
On3.com

2025 Four-Star CB Jett White decommits from USC

Orange (CA) High four-star cornerback Jett White announced his decommitment from USC Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 170 pounder had been committed to the Trojans since September 2021. White sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. After countless hours of praying , talking to my dad , and family, I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset

After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
HOUSTON, TX
MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback

News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season.  Hartman, who excelled at ...
SOUTH BEND, IN

