ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Here are the most popular New Year’s Resolutions in 2023

By Hailie Higgins
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEj8b_0k189ex200

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Eat better. Exercise more. Save money. The most popular goals Americans set in the new year tend don’t come as much of a surprise.

With the start of a new year comes the perfect opportunity to launch new habits. And while some may not stick, there’s no harm in trying!

Need some inspiration? See the most popular New Year’s resolutions below, according to a survey conducted by Statista.com. Respondents were able to pick multiple goals, meaning the total percentage is higher than 100%.

1. Exercise more – 52%

Brace yourself for a busier gym — at least for the first few weeks of the year. 52% of participants said they wanted to hit the gym more this year.

2. Eat healthier – 50%

Exercise alone can only do so much. Coming in at number 2, survey respondents are hoping to eat more homecooked meals.

The anti-dementia diet: What foods to eat and which to avoid

3. Lose weight – 40%

Keeping with the health trend, another goal on Americans’ mind is losing weight. In a country where two-thirds of people are overweight or obese, this may not come as a shock.

4. Save more money – 39%

With inflation hitting highs it hasn’t in decades, this one shouldn’t come as a shock. According to some exerts, inflation rose about 6% in the past 12 months. But even without inflation, many people elect to tighten up their wallets in the new year.

Inflation is slowing, but still high. What you need to know

5. Spend more time with family/friends -37%

Coming off the holiday season, many will have seen family and friends they don’t usually get to spend time with. Why not carry that energy into next year, with a resolution to further your relationships? As travel finally hits pre-pandemic levels , it seems as though many are.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Luzerne County murder suspect in custody

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a homicide suspect, following a shooting Tuesday night. State police say they found and arrested 30-year-old Scott Oliver of Foster Township this afternoon. We are currently awaiting paperwork at the district court however, so far we know Oliver is charged with one count of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of selling fentanyl to police informant

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Bloomsburg man has been arrested after allegedly selling fentanyl to a confidential informant. Officials said Pete Taylor, 56, from Bloomsburg, was taken into custody for selling several bags of fentanyl to a confidential informant. On September 22, 2022, investigators said their confidential informant purchased 10 bags of […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Teacher placed on leave for alleged misconduct

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teacher employed by the Blue Mountain School District has been placed on administrative leave after they were allegedly the subject of a recent YouTube video. The Blue Mountain School District and Superintendent David H. Heisel released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying: The Blue Mountain School District has been […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Tips to keep your New Year's resolutions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The best of intentions, that is what New Year's resolutions are all about.From the start, the odds are against your success. So, how do you change the narrative and improve your chances?There are simple ways to succeed, starting with not overwhelming yourself.Check out just about any fitness facility right now and you'll find the personification of New Year's resolutions."About 25% of people aren't able to keep their New Year's resolutions, even for a week. But a third of people are struggling to keep them for a month or so. Two-thirds keep them, about a third fall off,...
Vogue Magazine

Can We Resolve to Let New Year’s Resolutions Go?

Happy new year. It’s the 11th (pipers piping) day of Christmas, and the great fuck-it holiday season is coming to an end. A “fuck it!” mince pie. A “fuck it!” third martini. A “fuck it!” Uber to the depths of Brooklyn at 5 a.m. At the tapered beginning of a new year, we naturally look into the crystal balls of our futures, making resolutions that set us on the path to New Me. New Me is often harder, better, faster, stronger: essentially the old you, with less fuck-its.
Kingsport Times-News

Four online dating New Year’s resolutions for 2023

It’s hard to believe 2023 is here, and now comes the topic of New Year’s resolutions. Yes, you can tell yourself you’re going to use your gym membership more, stop scrolling social media just before bed or meditate for 20 minutes every day … but let’s be honest with ourselves. Those are exactly the kinds of resolutions that last for about three weeks in January before you slip back into old habits. (For what it’s worth, my permanent resolution is to go to bed earlier. Twenty years of making this resolution, and it hasn’t happened yet.)
WBRE

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Harassment at ski shop leads to high-speed police chase

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he harassed customers and staff at a ski shop and then lead police on a chase after he fled the scene. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on December 29 before 7:30 p.m., officers were told at the Loft Ski […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Cardiologist explains Damar Hamlin’s condition

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — NFL player Damar Hamlin is showing signs of improvement after suffering cardiac arrest during this week’s Monday Night Football game. Hamlin’s team, the Buffalo Bills, released a statement saying he is expected to remain under intensive care while being monitored and treated. The signs of improvement, although non-specific, continued overnight. A […]
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman on scooter assaults trooper during arrest

STROUDSBURG BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 53-year-old woman is facing assault charges after police say she tried to hit them while being placed under arrest. Just after midnight on Sunday, state police say they pulled over a pink electric scooter which had no lights on, and was seen swerving at an “exceptionally slow” rate […]
WBRE

Dickson City officer assaulted while making arrest

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer was assaulted after police responded to a man accused of hitting his grandmother. According to the Dickson Coty Police Department, on Monday around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Olag Street. Through an investigation, police say family members told […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former PennDOT employee charged with driver’s license fraud

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his position to commit a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate vehicles. According to state police, Angelo Carrion solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. By doing so it allowed […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police find missing man from Berks County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Traffic stop helped in Idaho murder investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Idaho officials have released the evidence they have against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four college students in Idaho. According to the arrest affidavit, key information in the investigation came three months before the murders during a traffic stop on August 21 when Moscow Police pulled over Bryan Kohberger. […]
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy