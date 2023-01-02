Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman accused of firing gun in front of children is charged with felony
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 34-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with felony child abuse after police say she fired a gun inside her home. Mallory Ruel had threatened to kill herself before shooting the gun. Two children were present and were put in potential danger, police allege in court records.
iheart.com
NW Omaha Armed Standoff Suspect Now Jailed
After being evaluated at a hospital for exposure, a person arrested in a long, armed stand off with police in northwest Omaha is now in jail. Omaha Police say 41-year old Christopher Heywood was booked into Douglas County Corrections on suspicion of six counts of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child.
KETV.com
Omaha man who placed false bomb outside Douglas County courthouse sentenced to federal prison
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man who placed a false bomb outside the Douglas County courthouse was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba will serve 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 3, 4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDA).
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured two students at Burke High School Wednesday morning. The on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance amongst students inside the school around 11 a.m. The suspect cut two other students with a knife, causing minor injuries. The victims were treated at the scene.
iheart.com
Person Seriously Hurt In North Omaha Car Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- A person's seriously hurt after an early morning car crash in North Omaha. Police say an SUV crashed near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m., causing lane closures in the area. One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
1011now.com
Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for assaulting another man on New Year’s Eve. Around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, two officers were walking near 14th and O Streets. According to LPD, one of the officers saw a man, identified as 21-year-old Damian Robles, punch another man who then fell on the sidewalk and hit his head.
doniphanherald.com
Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege
Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
Kearney Hub
Omaha police identify suspect in 2015 double killing of cousins
Omaha police have identified an Omaha man they say is responsible for the slayings of two cousins who were fatally shot in 2015. Cavin D. Cooper, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three firearms charges in connection with the homicides of Lafayette Antonio Reed and Diondre Mitchell on May 5, 2015.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
knopnews2.com
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Lancaster County home. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators...
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
WOWT
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
WOWT
Omaha Police negotiators and mental health co-responders deepen collaboration
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News spoke with two people who helped bring an armed standoff Tuesday to a peaceful conclusion. The suspect, who is now charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child, expressed suicidal thoughts when detectives arrived. The armed standoff involved multiple officers, a SWAT...
norfolkneradio.com
Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting
A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
klkntv.com
Repeat offender from Omaha gets over 37 years in prison for drug, gun charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man who has several prior convictions will spend several decades in prison on drug and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prince Spellman, 39, was sentenced Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and PCP; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens in custody after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Lincoln teens were taken into custody after they reportedly stole a truck and hit another car with it. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of S 10th St. on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
WOWT
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In fourteen years as a deputy, Sarpy County attorney Ben Perlman has prosecuted dozens of drunk drivers -- but none with the driving history of 48-year-old Michael Evezic, allegedly caught drinking and driving again. “Our records show between this latest arrest and going back to 1997,...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug- and firearm-related charges land Omaha man in prison for over 30 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- Almost 38 years in prison was given to an Omaha man for drug- and firearm-related charges like possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 39-year-old Prince Spellman, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Spellman was charge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. Spellman was convicted by a federal jury on Sept. 30, 2022, and sentenced to 450 months months in prison with a 5-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
UPS truck crashes into Lancaster County home, causes over $58,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A UPS truck driver lost control and crashed into a house in rural Lancaster County on Wednesday, authorities said. Around 4:30 p.m., a UPS truck was heading south on 96th Street in Holland, which is just south of Lincoln, when it lost control near Panama Road.
