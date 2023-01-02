ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

NW Omaha Armed Standoff Suspect Now Jailed

After being evaluated at a hospital for exposure, a person arrested in a long, armed stand off with police in northwest Omaha is now in jail. Omaha Police say 41-year old Christopher Heywood was booked into Douglas County Corrections on suspicion of six counts of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child.
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured two students at Burke High School Wednesday morning. The on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance amongst students inside the school around 11 a.m. The suspect cut two other students with a knife, causing minor injuries. The victims were treated at the scene.
Person Seriously Hurt In North Omaha Car Crash

(Omaha, NE) -- A person's seriously hurt after an early morning car crash in North Omaha. Police say an SUV crashed near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m., causing lane closures in the area. One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for assaulting another man on New Year’s Eve. Around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, two officers were walking near 14th and O Streets. According to LPD, one of the officers saw a man, identified as 21-year-old Damian Robles, punch another man who then fell on the sidewalk and hit his head.
Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege

Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
Omaha police identify suspect in 2015 double killing of cousins

Omaha police have identified an Omaha man they say is responsible for the slayings of two cousins who were fatally shot in 2015. Cavin D. Cooper, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three firearms charges in connection with the homicides of Lafayette Antonio Reed and Diondre Mitchell on May 5, 2015.
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting

A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
Repeat offender from Omaha gets over 37 years in prison for drug, gun charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man who has several prior convictions will spend several decades in prison on drug and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prince Spellman, 39, was sentenced Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and PCP; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Drug- and firearm-related charges land Omaha man in prison for over 30 years

OMAHA, Neb. -- Almost 38 years in prison was given to an Omaha man for drug- and firearm-related charges like possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 39-year-old Prince Spellman, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Spellman was charge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. Spellman was convicted by a federal jury on Sept. 30, 2022, and sentenced to 450 months months in prison with a 5-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
