Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Calling All Nicolas Cage Fans! Duluth Depot Hosting ‘Caged In At The Depot’ Event
Nicolas Cage has become somewhat of a cult figure over his long career. While some aren't a fan of his distinctively "Nic Cage" acting style, others just can't resist checking out his movies. From his start in the 1980s through memorable 1990s flicks like "The Rock", "Face/Off" and "Con-Air" to...
thenorth1033.org
Trampled By Turtles with Special Guest Jenny Lewis Pre-sale
The North 103.3FM, First Avenue, and Rose present TRAMPLED BY TURTLES with special guest JENNY LEWIS at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Doors 4:30 p.m. | Show 6 p.m. | All Ages (children under 5 admitted free of charge) This show always sells out so take advantage...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Receives Donation of Over $77 Thousand Dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge organization in Duluth received a donation of more than $77 thousand dollars from the proceeds of the 14th Annual Breezy Point 5K. Adult and Teen Challenge offers programs throughout the state that help those who are struggling with alcohol...
Popular Sub Sandwich Shop Opening Second Duluth Location In Kenwood
Get ready to feast! A popular fast food chain is expanding with a new location in the Kenwood area of Duluth and it will be the second one in the area! 2023 is going to be an exciting year. I am all about the more options, the better when it...
WDIO-TV
Sidewalks smothered in snow from snow plows stress out residents
With record breaking snowfall numbers in December, Duluth residents are unable to shovel snow left by plows on sidewalks. People have resorted to walking on the road, from how treacherous the sidewalks are with the massive amounts of snow. Duluth requires residents to shovel snow on walkways, sidewalks and boulevards,...
FOX 21 Online
Superior’s Cedar Barn Closing Doors Due to New Lease
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Heartbreak from Superior business owners who say rising rent on their lease is reason why they are closing their doors. Cedar Barn recently re-branded a couple of years ago, but have been tenants for more than 9 years in the historic building, which was recently bought by a new owner.
redlakenationnews.com
Christopher David Harper
November 16, 1983 ~ December 19, 2022 (age 39) Christopher David Harper, Misaabiwag-gidengwaan meaning "With Faces like Lions", Giniw-Inini meaning "Golden Eagle Man" born into the Wolf Clan of the White Earth Pillager Band, age 39, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022, from the Mayo Medical Center, Mankato where he was receiving treatment for pneumonia. He was born November 16, 1983, in Duluth, Minnesota and lived most of his life in Cass Lake, Minnesota.
FOX 21 Online
‘New Year’ Means ‘New Fitness Routine’ for Some
HERMANTOWN, DULUTH, Minn. – “You know some cliches’ could be, “New Years, New Beginnings” for a lot of people, so you’re going to see a lot more people come in. But I’m trying to make sure people want to come in at all times,” Hermantown’s Anytime Fitness General Manager, Marco Carrillo says.
northernnewsnow.com
‘Poor’ road conditions challenge Duluth school buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Poor” road conditions forced some Duluth School District buses to run behind schedule or even skip stops entirely Thursday morning. Depending on where you’re located in Duluth, the city saw between 5 and 9 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
FOX 21 Online
Two Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease In Duluth Apartment
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health says two cases of Legionnaires’ Disease have popped up in a Duluth apartment building. One case happened in October, and the other was in December. Both people were living in the Woodland Garden Apartments, which is for low-income seniors. This...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
northernnewsnow.com
Trial begins for Duluth man charged in toddler’s murder
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) --After being delayed several times, a Duluth toddler’s murder case is finally getting its day in court. Jordan Carter is charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron. The boy died in September, 2020. On Tuesday, more than two years later,...
hot967.fm
Grant Will Help Federal Prison Inmates in Minnesota Transition to Workforce
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is using a ten-million-dollar grant to help federal prison inmates prepare for and find work after their release. DEED spokesman Jeremiah Carter says the program is available to inmates being released from prisons in Duluth, Sandstone, Rochester and Waseca:. “The goals of...
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
northernnewsnow.com
Another First Alert Day as snow moves in Tuesday afternoon
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This has been a very difficult storm to forecast as models have been showing high amounts of variability. The latest model runs push the snow a bit further north and increase totals, so we have followed suit with our forecast. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times through tonight. Expect significant travel delays. Winds will also be breezy out of the northeast 10-20 gusting to 35mph. New totals overnight from Duluth and south will be between 3-6″. Lows will be in the 20′s.
wdsm710.com
Police Investigate Shooting At Duluth Bar
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Break Room Bar in Duluth on New Year’s Eve. Responding officers determined that a fight broke out between two individuals and one shot at the other. There were no injuries reported in the incident that...
northernnewsnow.com
Testimony continues in trial of Duluth man accused of killing toddler
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More witnesses took the stand Wednesday in a trial for a Duluth man accused of murdering a toddler. Jordan Carter is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron. Cameron was the son of Carter’s then-fiancée Heather Bouchard. In September...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
Comments / 0