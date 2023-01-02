ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

‘We are heartbroken at this loss’: Louisiana EMT dies in New Year’s crash

By Bjorn Morfin
 3 days ago

SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are sending messages of condolence and support following a fatal crash on New Year’s day that claimed the life of a 36-year-old EMT.

John Crow, 36, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Louisiana State Police Troop L.

LSP said that around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, Crow was traveling westbound on I-10 near LA 1090 in a Chevrolet Ambulance. At the same time, a Volvo Straight Box Truck was also traveling westbound on I-10 in front of the Ambulance.

For reasons still under investigation, the Ambulance struck the rear of the Volvo, LSP said.

The driver of the Volvo sustained no injuries and two passengers in the Ambulance suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital, LSP said.

“We are heartbroken at this loss,” said Acadian Ambulance President Justin Back.

“It is a tremendous tragedy when we lose a crew member in the performance of their duties or otherwise. Our team is dedicated to protecting and saving lives. This hits us all very hard. Our heartfelt prayers go out to John’s family and to our paramedic and our patient,” Back said.

Back also said that Crow joined Acadian as an EMT in 2019 and was a valued member of the Acadian family.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office also released a statement that said “Sheriff Blaise Smith and the deputies of the SMPSO send our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of John Mitchell Crow.”

Although the crash remains under investigation, LSP said that there were a total of 16 vehicles involved in crashes along I-10 in Slidell from the night of Dec. 31 to the morning of Jan. 1. According to LSP, there was very dense fog that may have been a factor in these crashes.

“We ask you to join us in praying for all those affected and for all first responders who risk their lives to save others,” Back said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

