Pilot program from IMA, AAA, NABA, CalCPA, CAQ, and Gleim will reach out to Black students and professionals in California. MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), AAA (American Accounting Association), NABA Inc. (formerly the National Association of Black Accountants), CalCPA (California Society of Certified Public Accountants), CAQ (Center for Audit Quality), and Gleim Exam Prep, today announced a partnership pilot program in California to encourage Black students to pursue accounting as a profession and Black professionals to consider sharing their experiences in the accounting classroom. The program will look to increase the number of Black and African American individuals who are fluent in accounting, the language of money, business, and wealth.

1 DAY AGO