Texas Awards $3.2 Million In EV Infrastructure Grants to Plano-Based Universal EV Chargers
Additional Grant Awards Bring 4th Quarter Wins To More Than $18 Million. PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Today, Texas-based Universal EV Chargers announced that it has been awarded $3.2 million in grants to provision and install 105 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports in 21 locations around the state of Texas. These grants will help accelerate the expansion of public EV charging in sectors such as hospitality and multifamily, among others, and bring the State of Texas, its residents and its businesses closer to the robust EV charging network it needs.
Leading Accounting Organizations Partner to Diversify the Accounting Profession
Pilot program from IMA, AAA, NABA, CalCPA, CAQ, and Gleim will reach out to Black students and professionals in California. MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), AAA (American Accounting Association), NABA Inc. (formerly the National Association of Black Accountants), CalCPA (California Society of Certified Public Accountants), CAQ (Center for Audit Quality), and Gleim Exam Prep, today announced a partnership pilot program in California to encourage Black students to pursue accounting as a profession and Black professionals to consider sharing their experiences in the accounting classroom. The program will look to increase the number of Black and African American individuals who are fluent in accounting, the language of money, business, and wealth.
CubiCasa and Georgia MLS Announce MLS Partnership for Floor Plans
CubiCasa adds fifth largest Multiple Listing Services in the US to its partner roster. SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company, today announced that Georgia MLS has joined the company's recently launched MLS Partnership Program. Through the program, participating MLSs can unlock unique benefits to strengthen the free floor plans produced by the CubiCasa app and deliver more value to customers.
