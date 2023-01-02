Michigan Coast Guard rescues dog who fell through ice

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A “round of appaws” is due for a crew with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit.

A Facebook post from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit detailed the rescue of a dog who fell through some ice on Dec. 31.

A boat crew with USCG Belle Isle found the dog near Grayhaven Isle.

Photo is courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit ‘s Facebook page.

Petty Officer Cole Harper and the boat crew were able to rescue the sweet girl and kept her warm with some snuggles and a blanket.

