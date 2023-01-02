Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona Governor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Monday morning to become Arizona’s 24th governor.

Governor Katie Hobbs will serve as Arizona’s fifth female governor, and the first Democrat elected in sixteen years.

Governor Hobbs released the following statement following her swearing-in:

" Today marks a new chapter for Arizona. As we look forward to a brighter future, I pledge that the needs of Arizonans - not partisan politics - will always come first. I will work with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to tackle our state’s biggest challenges - fully funding our public schools, securing our state’s water future, ensuring reproductive freedom, making Arizona more affordable, and so much more ," said Hobbs.

Hobbs was sworn in at the state Capitol as she formally took over from Republican Doug Ducey.

Hobbs live-streamed the private ceremony on her Facebook for the people of Arizona to see.

A public inauguration for the governor and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for January 5.

