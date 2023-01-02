ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona Governor

By Samantha Byrd
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Monday morning to become Arizona’s 24th governor.

Governor Katie Hobbs will serve as Arizona’s fifth female governor, and the first Democrat elected in sixteen years.

Governor Hobbs released the following statement following her swearing-in:

" Today marks a new chapter for Arizona. As we look forward to a brighter future, I pledge that the needs of Arizonans - not partisan politics - will always come first. I will work with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to tackle our state’s biggest challenges - fully funding our public schools, securing our state’s water future, ensuring reproductive freedom, making Arizona more affordable, and so much more ," said Hobbs.

Hobbs was sworn in at the state Capitol as she formally took over from Republican Doug Ducey.

Hobbs live-streamed the private ceremony on her Facebook for the people of Arizona to see.

A public inauguration for the governor and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for January 5.

Jill Gass
3d ago

CORRUPTION at it's BEST. Well when they see they can get whomever they want slid in as PRESIDENT, why not go for ALL offices. We will be paying dearly..... GET READY!!!

3d ago

Interesting that she was sworn in in a small private ceremony. 2hats she afraid of, being called out as a fraud and twice proven racist?

lets be logical
3d ago

instantly, AZ looked at like the next CA...and we have all seen how that went and is going

