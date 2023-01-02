Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Park City Mountain Resort employee identified after tragic chairlift accident
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the Park City Mountain Resort employee who was killed in a tragic ski lift accident as 29-year-old Christian Helger of Millcreek. Helger, a member of Park City Mountain Resort patrol staff, fell from a ski lift just before 11 a.m. on...
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association mourns loss of fellow patroller
On Wednesday the Summit County Sheriff's Office identified the 29-year-old ski patroller who lost his life Monday as Christian Helger of Millcreek. The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association released a statement Wednesday acknowledging Helger’s death. The statement said Helger was returning to his station after a morning of...
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing. Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
ABC 4
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City
One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jan. 5, 2023 Full Weather Forecast. The full weather forecast for Jan. 5 with...
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
Flanagan’s owner John Kenworthy: snow drove best December ever
John Kenworthy, owner of Flanagan’s on Main, said 2022 ended with a bang based on December sales numbers. “As far as Main Street goes, my neighbors and I have seen a record month," Kenworthy said. "And there’s no secret to it, it’s the magic of snow.”. He...
kjzz.com
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
kjzz.com
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials say 8 found dead in southern Utah home were victims of murder-suicide carried out by 42-year-old father
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — Officials say 8 found dead in southern Utah home were victims of murder-suicide carried out by 42-year-old father. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KSLTV
Dense, wet snow making a dent in Utah’s drought
SALT LAKE CITY — The storms that keep dumping wet snow on Utah are exactly what we need to recover from extended drought, and there’s another one moving in. There’s also improvement on the drought monitor map. The snowpack was doing well before Christmas, and it’s grown...
KSLTV
4-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in Little America Hotel pool
SALT LAKE CITY — A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the child nearly drowned in a pool at the Little America Hotel. Dan Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said bystanders pulled the child out of the water and started performing CPR. When emergency...
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Child rescued from near-drowning at Little America Hotel
A 2-year-old is expected to survive after being rescued from nearly drowning at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel pool.
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby says farewell to work in Heber Valley
It’s Wasatch County Sheriff Justin Rigby’s last week before he takes a state job. He says he’s leaving the department in good hands. Weeks after he was named the next director of Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Sheriff Jared Rigby gave the Wasatch County Council his official letter of resignation. He begins his new role overseeing statewide training, certifications and internal investigations next week.
Post Register
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
KPCW
Park City, UT
