Read full article on original website
Related
Rex Flippin
Rex Allen Flippin was born at the family home in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Paul Garnet Flippin and Eva Murrell (Anglin) Flippin on September 6, 1932. He died at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2022, surrounded by his family. He married Jo Ann Garrison on March 5, 1951, at...
Gaylon Dale Hume
Gaylon Dale Hume, age 77, of Sulphur Bluff, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Visitation will be on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home with Paul Newby officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Kunkle, Rylie Kunkle, Blake Hume, Jeff Stevens, Jason Brown, and Jared Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Joseph Hume. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Hicks To Be Honored Jan. 27 With Retirement Reception
Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Johanna Hicks will be honored with a retirement reception from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Office, hosted by Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers. All are invited to attend. Hicks has dedicated 27 years of service to...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
William “Dub” Matheny
William “Dub” Matheny, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Como, Texas. William was born on October 16, 1940, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Horace and Tennessee Matheny. William is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Christopher of Antlers, Oklahoma, Karen Dalton and husband Phillip...
Paris Junior College Students to be Awarded $1500 or $500
Paris Junior College students taking 15 semester credit hours will receive $1,500 this spring semester and other students $500. Qualifying students will also receive a free laptop. Dual credit/concurrent students are not eligible for the programs. “We know these are tough times for many people,” said PJC President, Dr. Pam...
Underwriters Sought For Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Project
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is seeking underwriters for one of its funding goals for the year. The funding priority is an educational program that the Hopkins County Hospital District’s EMS will make available to area teens to educate them on the risks of impaired driving.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
What’s In Store For 2023?
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. With the new year you may be interested in being healthier, but what does healthy mean? The word healthy can be hard to define because there are many factors that contribute to one’s health. So let’s start with a few basics:
This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort
While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
Larry Dale Logan
Funeral services for Larry Dale Logan, age 68, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Kreymer Cemetery in Wylie, Texas, with Benny Logan, Charlie Logan, Rodney Logan and Tim Logan serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., one hour prior to service time, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
11 City Employees Recognized For Service
Sulphur Springs City Council during the regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, took time to recognize 11 employees for their service to the city. Mayor Doug Moore presented service pins to city employees who’ve hit new 5-year milestones this year. “When I first got on this council, I didn’t...
Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
Missing Collin County teen from Amber Alert found unharmed
UPDATE: Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a home near Princeton and Celina Police said she was returned to the custody of CPS. CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the […]
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs shoot, kill armed man on Monday
In Sulphur Springs, local police say an armed man who pointed his gun at police was shot and killed by officers on Monday. An official statement says Monday evening, police and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself or others. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1233 South Broadway Street. Officials say the man left the car and ran away from officers, who followed him. The statement says the man pointed a handgun at officers, and a Sulphur Springs policeman then shot the man, who died at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. Following protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
Bennie Louis Frye Henry
Funeral services for Bennie Louis Frye Henry, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Schoenrock and Dr. John Mark Henry assisting. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, one hour prior to service time. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Springhill, LA with Ryan Henry, Stephen Henry, Richard Hatcher and Blaine Middleton serving as pallbearers.
Candy Hall
Candy was born to adoring parents, James and Barbara Crenshaw, as well as brother, Michael, on February 21, 1972. Sister, Alisha followed four years later. Growing up, Candy, along with her mother, loved to sing and play piano in church. Candy married Timmy Hall on September 23, 1990 in Mt....
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
Man Jailed For Second Time In 2 Weeks
A 27-year-old rural Sulphur Springs man was jailed this week for the second time in 2 weeks on a felony charge. Morgan Lane Brown was taken into custody at his County Road 4769 residence for the second time in just under 2 weeks at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Michael Chang and Aaron Chaney were notified by Sgt. Todd Evans of a felony warrant issued for Brown’s arrest on a retaliation charge. The deputies found Brown standing on his CR 4769 porch and took him into custody and transported him to the county jail Tuesday afternoon.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0