Read full article on original website
Tammi Glynn
3d ago
A big thank you to everyone who made the difference. It's sad to hear of Elliott's passing but I find comfort in knowing that he knew he was loved in the end. Blessings to all.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrkr.com
Fish Finder Apparently Mistook For Bomb Recently At UPS Store In Muskegon
There is a post that was just made on the Muskegon Informed Facebook page clearing the air about a potentially scary situation that had a lot of people wondering what had happened at a local UPS store on Holton Rd in Muskegon. which is located across the street from Meijer. There was a heavy police and bomb squad presence and people were worried something terrible had happened. It turns out people floundered their time over something that ended up turning into a funny mistake. The anonymous poster explained how the UPS store couldn't fathom her husband's package:
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
Snow fleas arrive with cold weather, but aren't the pests you may think
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the winter storm last week, you may have noticed what look like clumps of dirt on top of the snow. But if you look closer, that dirt may actually be bugs. Snow fleas show up every year, but you may have never noticed them...
Guide to the opening weekend of World of Winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter kicks off Friday with dozens of outdoor art installations and two full months of events. The festival officially kicks off at 6 p.m. with the opening event, "Glow it Up." Glow it Up runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and includes...
'Very proud of it': Grand Rapids Fire Department speaks on river rescue after car goes into Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Department Captain Joel Boyer spoke on Saturday morning's water rescue that challenged rescuers with freezing water. "The water was cold, we just lost the ice cover that was on it and there was ice flows on the river, so that was one challenge was keeping an eye out for the ice flows that were coming down at the scene," said Captain Boyer.
New café boasts French-American fusion menu
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new business is opening along Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, and it's a team of sisters who are making it happen. Their mission is to bring a bit of their French heritage to West Michigan. Called the Chartreuse Sisters, the café features classic desserts...
Two Michigan cities among snowiest in U.S. over last 30 years, Old Farmer’s Almanac says
Michigan residents are no strangers to snow since it routinely blankets the state for several months of the year. But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan is home to two of the snowiest cities in the United States including Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula and Muskegon, which is located along Lake Michigan.
'Challenging and confusing' intersection in Walker to get upgrades
WALKER, Mich. — A busy intersection deemed as "challenging" in the city of Walker is getting a makeover. The intersection is located at Remembrance Avenue NW and Kinney Road NW. Andy Serba's food service company, Vault Catering & Events, sits at the intersection of Remembrance and Kinney where there's...
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
'Guardian angels' comfort family of 4 on roadside after head-on crash in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In the early hours of New Years Day, a young family survived a horrific accident along the lakeshore. "For something that went so fast, looking back, it felt like it lasted forever," said Nate Ayers. Days later, Nate and his wife, Kathleen, searched for a couple...
Are Grand Rapids parking rates going up in 2023?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE looked into claims circulating online that the price to park in downtown Grand Rapids went up in the new year. According to the City of Grand Rapids and Mobile GR, the rate increase in the new year only happened for six of their off-street parking garages.
WOOD
Michigan family continues search for 69-year-old man missing since November
Ray Tarasiewicz, who suffers from dementia, was last seen asleep at his Wyoming home shortly before Thanksgiving. He left home only with boots, a sweatshirt and keys — no coat, phone or credit cards, his daughter said. Michigan family continues search for 69-year-old …. Ray Tarasiewicz, who suffers from...
Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
'Bundle of hope': Holland father donating kidney to daughter to save her life
HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland toddler has been battling a rare kidney disease since the day she was born. Now, she needs a kidney transplant to survive, and the person giving her a new one is her own dad. Hudson Ireland isn't even two years old, but she's already...
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford
A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include the distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
2 children hospitalized after pin-in crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two children have been hospitalized following a crash in Kentwood Wednesday morning. The Kentwood Police Department says they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. on 60th Street and Wing Avenue, where they found one vehicle occupied by a woman and two children, ages 4 and 5.
13 READS: Let It Snow reading program kicks off at KDL
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Cozy up for the winter and win prizes as you make your way through your favorite books—the Let It Snow Reading Program begins at all Kent District Library branches beginning Tuesday!. Participants have until March 31 to read six books on the KDL reading...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 10