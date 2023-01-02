ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 10

Tammi Glynn
3d ago

A big thank you to everyone who made the difference. It's sad to hear of Elliott's passing but I find comfort in knowing that he knew he was loved in the end. Blessings to all.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrkr.com

Fish Finder Apparently Mistook For Bomb Recently At UPS Store In Muskegon

There is a post that was just made on the Muskegon Informed Facebook page clearing the air about a potentially scary situation that had a lot of people wondering what had happened at a local UPS store on Holton Rd in Muskegon. which is located across the street from Meijer. There was a heavy police and bomb squad presence and people were worried something terrible had happened. It turns out people floundered their time over something that ended up turning into a funny mistake. The anonymous poster explained how the UPS store couldn't fathom her husband's package:
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'Very proud of it': Grand Rapids Fire Department speaks on river rescue after car goes into Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Department Captain Joel Boyer spoke on Saturday morning's water rescue that challenged rescuers with freezing water. "The water was cold, we just lost the ice cover that was on it and there was ice flows on the river, so that was one challenge was keeping an eye out for the ice flows that were coming down at the scene," said Captain Boyer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New café boasts French-American fusion menu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new business is opening along Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, and it's a team of sisters who are making it happen. Their mission is to bring a bit of their French heritage to West Michigan. Called the Chartreuse Sisters, the café features classic desserts...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Are Grand Rapids parking rates going up in 2023?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE looked into claims circulating online that the price to park in downtown Grand Rapids went up in the new year. According to the City of Grand Rapids and Mobile GR, the rate increase in the new year only happened for six of their off-street parking garages.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford

A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include the distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 children hospitalized after pin-in crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two children have been hospitalized following a crash in Kentwood Wednesday morning. The Kentwood Police Department says they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. on 60th Street and Wing Avenue, where they found one vehicle occupied by a woman and two children, ages 4 and 5.
KENTWOOD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy