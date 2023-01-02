ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

COVID-positive Chinese tourist goes on the run in South Korea

Seoul — When China suddenly lifted its draconian COVID-19 restrictions last month, permitting residents to travel again, the number of Chinese tourists flying into South Korea and other popular vacation destinations in the region surged. Concern over high infection rates in China and a lack of clear data from Beijing about its epidemic saw Seoul and other capitals quickly impose new restrictions, demanding once again that Chinese travelers show a recent negative COVID test.
CBS News

Booking your 2023 travel? Here's how to protect your trip

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to travel more, then don't delay. Start your search for affordable airfare, hotels and excursions now. After all, you're not the only one planning to fly in 2023. If you want to avoid the possible headache of a canceled trip or losing...
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy